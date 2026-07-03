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Exclusive interview with Gaziz Akbasov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kabul

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Interviews

Exclusive interview with Polleak Ok Serei, UNODC Representative for Afghanistan

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1 week ago

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June 26, 2026

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Last Updated on: June 27, 2026

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Interviews

Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan

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3 months ago

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March 27, 2026

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Interviews

Exclusive interview with Stephen Rodriguez, UN Development Programme Representative in Afghanistan

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4 months ago

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March 14, 2026

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