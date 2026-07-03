Interviews
Exclusive interview with Gaziz Akbasov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kabul
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Polleak Ok Serei, UNODC Representative for Afghanistan
Last Updated on: June 27, 2026
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Stephen Rodriguez, UN Development Programme Representative in Afghanistan
Interviews1 hour ago
Exclusive interview with Gaziz Akbasov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kabul
Tawsia4 hours ago
Tawsia: Reduction in international aid to Afghanistan discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Kazakhstan to decide on recognition of IEA based on UNSC decisions, says Akbasov
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghan Deputy PM Baradar holds talks with Iranian president in Tehran
Latest News8 hours ago
Trump criticizes Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, says US should have kept Bagram
International Sports3 weeks ago
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Latest News3 weeks ago
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Sport4 weeks ago
Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan name squad for A-team tri-series in Sri Lanka
Interviews1 hour ago
Exclusive interview with Gaziz Akbasov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kabul
Tawsia4 hours ago
Tawsia: Reduction in international aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Ukraine conflict amid global developments discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Calls for not forgetting Kabul on global stage discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U-15 team qualifies for FIFA U-15 World Cup
-
International Sports4 days ago
Canada makes World Cup history with late goal to eliminate South Africa
-
International Sports2 days ago
Haaland fires Norway into World Cup Round of 16 with late winner
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad condemns Pakistani airstrikes, questions Islamabad’s intentions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Asylum seekers in UK may have to repay up to £10,000 under new proposal
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan orders undocumented Afghan nationals to leave by July 10
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of civilians reported killed in Pakistani airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Senior Afghan delegation travels to Iran for funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei