Interviews
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Stephen Rodriguez, UN Development Programme Representative in Afghanistan
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Kenichi Masamoto, Japanese Ambassador to Kabul
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Naeemul Haq Haqqani, head of the government media center
Interviews1 hour ago
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan
World2 hours ago
US Vice President Vance emerges as key figure in Iran peace efforts: Report
Tawsia5 hours ago
Tawsia: Efforts to boost Afghanistan’s domestic production and economic diplomacy
Regional6 hours ago
Trump extends deadline for striking Iranian energy plants to April 7
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IEA says Iranian drivers no longer need visas to enter Afghanistan
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Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
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Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
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Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
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Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation
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IEA: Special circle in Pakistan has launched mission to destabilize region
Interviews1 hour ago
Exclusive interview with Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy UN Special Representative for Afghanistan
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Tawsia: Efforts to boost Afghanistan’s domestic production and economic diplomacy
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Pakistan seeks Russian mediation to resolve Afghanistan tensions
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Islamic Emirate releases American prisoner Dennis Coyle
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Two civilians killed, eight injured in fresh shelling by Pakistan in Kunar