Afghan minister urges increased humanitarian support, says aid should not be politicized

Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, has called on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, stressing that aid should be guided by humanitarian needs rather than political considerations.

According to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, Abdul Kabir made the remarks during a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, and the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Alexander De Croo, where they discussed the situation of Afghan refugees, the challenges facing returning migrants, and ways to expand cooperation.

During the meeting, Salih reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the Afghan people, noting that the growing number of returnees has increased the need for both humanitarian and long-term development assistance.

He also voiced concern over the forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation and multilateral dialogue to address refugee issues and ensure the safe and dignified return of Afghans.

The head of UNDP, who recently visited development projects in Jalalabad and Mazar-e-Sharif, highlighted the importance of sustained international cooperation to support Afghanistan’s economic recovery and make greater use of the country’s existing resources and human capital.

Abdul Kabir thanked UN agencies for their continued support, noting that decades of conflict, instability and economic hardship have displaced millions of Afghans. He called for greater international efforts to address the root causes of migration while increasing assistance for vulnerable communities across the country.

He stressed that humanitarian assistance should remain focused on helping those most in need and should not become entangled in political disputes.