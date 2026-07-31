Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss boosting strategic, economic and academic cooperation

Officials from Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in strategic studies, economic relations and academic exchanges during a meeting in Bishkek.

Abdulhai Qanit, head of the Islamic Emirate’s Center for Strategic Studies, met with Adilbek Uulu Shomkarbek, director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Institute for Strategic Initiatives, in a meeting attended by the acting head of the Afghan Embassy in Bishkek, Abdul Shukoor Haqqani.

According to Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies, the talks focused on strengthening political, economic, academic and research cooperation between the two countries. The two sides also discussed expanding exchanges between their research institutions, regional developments and other issues of mutual interest.

Qanit briefed the Kyrgyz delegation on recent developments in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy priorities, efforts to expand economic cooperation and initiatives aimed at strengthening scientific and academic ties. He emphasized the importance of promoting joint research projects and deepening strategic collaboration between the two countries.

Shomkarbek expressed support for enhancing academic, economic and intellectual cooperation with Afghanistan, saying sustained engagement between research institutions would help foster mutual understanding and contribute to greater regional cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and maintaining close cooperation on issues of shared interest.