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UNICEF warns 3.7 million Afghan children face heightened malnutrition risk as peak wasting season approaches
Children under the age of two are the hardest hit, accounting for 83 percent of severe acute malnutrition cases and 77 percent of moderate acute malnutrition cases.
UNICEF has warned that 3.7 million children under the age of five in Afghanistan are at increased risk of malnutrition as worsening food and nutrition insecurity threatens to deepen the country’s child health crisis ahead of the annual peak wasting season.
In a new report released on Sunday, Too Little, Too Late: The Diet Crisis Facing Young Children in Afghanistan, UNICEF said child food and nutrition insecurity is one of the main drivers of undernutrition, urging immediate action to protect children’s diets before conditions deteriorate further.
For the first time, UNICEF has measured child malnutrition alongside the lived experience of food and nutrition insecurity among the same group of children across all 34 provinces. The assessment identified early warning signs such as reduced dietary diversity, skipped meals, children eating less than they need and going hungry.
The report comes as Afghanistan enters the peak wasting season between July and September. According to the latest Nutrition Cluster data, wasting has already worsened in 26 of the country’s 34 provinces compared with 2025, signalling an earlier and more severe crisis than expected.
Children under the age of two are the hardest hit, accounting for 83 percent of severe acute malnutrition cases and 77 percent of moderate acute malnutrition cases.
“Young children in Afghanistan are being pushed closer to malnutrition before the peak season has even begun,” said UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale.
“This new evidence gives us an opportunity to act before children reach the point of severe malnutrition. When families begin reducing meals or cutting back on nutritious foods, it is not only a sign of hardship. It is a warning that a child may soon become dangerously wasted. Treatment saves lives, but we must also invest in prevention, starting with the diets of the youngest children and pregnant women.”
UNICEF said worsening malnutrition is being driven not only by poor diets and increasing food insecurity but also by disease outbreaks, low immunisation coverage, inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as growing funding and supply shortages.
The agency warned that children living in severely food-insecure households are up to six times more likely to suffer from wasting during peak malnutrition periods.
Wasting is a severe and potentially life-threatening form of malnutrition in which a child becomes dangerously thin for their height, often due to inadequate food intake, illness or a combination of both.
UNICEF is calling for urgent investment to expand preventive nutrition programmes, including its First Foods Initiative for children aged six to 23 months, while strengthening health, nutrition, water, sanitation, education and social protection services.
With the peak wasting season fast approaching, UNICEF said the window to prevent more children from becoming severely malnourished is rapidly closing and called for urgent, flexible funding to help reach vulnerable families before food insecurity turns into a life-threatening emergency.
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OIC, Muslim World League discuss support for Afghanistan on sidelines of Islamabad conference
Senior officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim World League (MWL) have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and support Afghanistan amid ongoing humanitarian and development challenges.
The meeting between OIC Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet and MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa was held on Saturday on the sidelines of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, which began on Sunday in Islamabad with the participation of delegates from 57 OIC member states.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and agreed to launch several joint programs aimed at serving Islamic causes and broadening areas of joint work.
They also exchanged views on recent developments in Afghanistan, discussing ways to support the Afghan people in overcoming humanitarian and development challenges. Both sides emphasized the importance of coordinated Islamic and international efforts to provide necessary assistance and sustain relief and humanitarian initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Bakheet conveyed the OIC’s appreciation for the Muslim World League’s efforts, under the leadership of Al-Issa, in promoting moderation and balance and serving the causes of the Muslim Ummah.
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India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Applications will open on July 15 through the e-VidyaBharti i-Learn portal, with the deadline for online submissions set for July 24.
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has announced 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes at Indian universities during the 2026-27 academic year.
The scholarships are being offered under the Special Scholarship Scheme for Afghan Nationals (SSSAN) through India’s e-VidyaBharti (e-VB) Network Project, which provides online higher education to students from partner countries.
According to the ICCR announcement, the scholarships cover online undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in a range of disciplines, including arts, commerce, management, business administration and computer science. Tuition, admission, examination and other academic fees will be covered under the programme.
Applications will open on July 15 through the e-VidyaBharti i-Learn portal, with the deadline for online submissions set for July 24.
The scholarships are open to Afghan nationals residing anywhere in the world, provided they hold a valid Afghan national identity document or passport. Students admitted under the programme will study online through participating Indian universities approved by India’s University Grants Commission (UGC).
The ICCR advised applicants to review the list of participating universities and available courses on the e-VidyaBharti portal before submitting their applications. Admission will be limited to programmes offered by participating institutions.
The e-VidyaBharti Network Project was launched by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in 2019 to expand access to higher education through online learning. The initiative enables international students to pursue degree programmes remotely while receiving financial support for their studies.
The latest scholarship announcement continues India’s education support for Afghan students and provides an opportunity for eligible applicants to obtain internationally recognised university qualifications through distance learning.
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