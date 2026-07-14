Spain and France set for blockbuster World Cup semi-final showdown

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its decisive stage, with just four nations remaining in contention for football’s biggest prize after more than a month of competition across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Former champions France, Spain, England and Argentina will contest the semi-finals this week, with the winners advancing to Sunday’s World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Each of the remaining teams has overcome difficult challenges to reach the last four, setting up two blockbuster encounters between some of the world’s highest-ranked football nations.

France enters as favorites

France head into the semi-finals widely regarded as the strongest side left in the tournament after another impressive campaign built around one of the most dangerous attacking line-ups in world football.

Led by captain Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus have looked composed throughout the competition, conceding only two goals in six matches while continuing to create chances through Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

Didier Deschamps’ side will face its toughest test so far against Spain but will be confident after maintaining consistent form throughout the tournament.

Spain chasing a second world title

European champions Spain have once again impressed with their disciplined defence and fluid attacking football.

La Roja conceded their first goal of the tournament in the quarter-finals against Belgium after keeping six consecutive clean sheets, one of the longest defensive streaks in World Cup history.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal continues to show flashes of brilliance following his return from injury, while Mikel Merino has emerged as one of Spain’s unlikely heroes after scoring dramatic late winners during the knockout stages.

Spain will now face France in what many observers believe could be the tournament’s highest-quality match.

England relying on resilience

England have yet to consistently produce their best football but have once again demonstrated their ability to win under pressure.

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the semi-finals after overcoming Norway, with Jude Bellingham once again playing a decisive role in securing victory.

The Three Lions have shown resilience throughout the tournament, surviving difficult knockout matches against Mexico and Norway despite rarely dominating possession.

England will now renew one of football’s oldest rivalries when they take on defending champions Argentina in Atlanta.

With players including Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane, England will hope their pace and attacking movement can trouble an experienced Argentine side.

Argentina seeking back-to-back titles

Defending champions Argentina remain in contention to retain the World Cup despite several unconvincing performances during the knockout rounds.

Lionel Messi has continued to inspire his team, but Argentina have been pushed hard by Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland before eventually progressing.

The South Americans needed extra time to eliminate Switzerland in the quarter-finals after another closely fought contest, highlighting both their experience and ability to find results even when not playing at their best.

Argentina’s clash with England is expected to carry added significance given the long-standing football rivalry between the two nations.

Semi-finals promise heavyweight clashes

With eight previous World Cup titles shared between the four remaining teams, the semi-finals promise two of the biggest matches of the tournament.

France and Spain meet in a contest between two of Europe’s strongest footballing nations, while England and Argentina renew one of international football’s most historic rivalries.

The winners will advance to Sunday’s World Cup final, where the 2026 champions will be crowned.