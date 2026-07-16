EU moves toward practical engagement with Afghanistan on migration

The European Union is adopting a more practical approach to its engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate as it seeks cooperation on migration while continuing to raise concerns over women’s rights and the country’s long-term development, according to the EU’sThe Parliament Magazine.

The publication said the recent visit of an Islamic Emirate delegation to Brussels sparked criticism from human rights groups and opponents of the Afghan government, who argued that such contacts could contribute to the gradual normalization of relations.

According to the report, European governments have asked the Islamic Emirate to assist with the return of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Europe. In return, Afghan officials have reportedly requested authority over Afghan consulates across Europe to provide consular services to Afghan citizens.

The Parliament Magazine noted that granting such authority would not constitute formal diplomatic recognition but would mark a further step in expanding practical cooperation between the two sides.

The report said engagement between European officials and representatives of the Islamic Emirate has continued since 2021 through meetings in Doha and the United Arab Emirates. It also pointed to the reopening of the EU Delegation in Kabul in early 2022 as part of ongoing diplomatic contacts.

Germany has emerged as one of the European countries taking a more pragmatic approach, the magazine reported. Berlin has resumed the deportation of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes and has reportedly allowed representatives approved by the Islamic Emirate to manage some Afghan diplomatic missions to facilitate consular services.

The publication said the lack of fully functioning Afghan consulates in several European countries has left hundreds of thousands of Afghans with limited access to passports and other official documents, while also complicating immigration-related procedures.

According to The Parliament Magazine, growing migration pressures have strengthened the Islamic Emirate’s negotiating position, prompting the European Union to place greater emphasis on practical cooperation aimed at managing migration, improving consular services and supporting Afghanistan’s long-term stability and development.