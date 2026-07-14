Poland resumes Afghan deportations despite European court order

Poland has resumed deportations of Afghan nationals despite interim protective measures issued by the European Court of Human Rights, according to a report published Monday by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

The newspaper said Polish authorities continue to arrange deportations on an ad hoc basis, with border officials maintaining only limited technical contact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s airport authorities to facilitate returns.

The report highlighted an April 10 deportation in which three Afghan nationals were flown from Poland to Uzbekistan before boarding a flight to Kabul without Polish escorts, despite the European court’s order to halt their removal.

According to the Institute for the Rule of Law, the men were detained at Kabul airport for a week before being sent back to Uzbekistan, then returned to Kabul a second time. At least one of the men was eventually allowed to enter Afghanistan.

Poland’s Border Guard said each deportation is assessed individually and includes a review of the person’s legal status and conditions in their country of origin. However, it acknowledged that once deportees are handed over to Afghan authorities, it has no information about their subsequent whereabouts or treatment.

The report was based on information provided by Poland’s Interior Ministry and was published by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).