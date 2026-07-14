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Poland resumes Afghan deportations despite European court order

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10 hours ago

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Poland has resumed deportations of Afghan nationals despite interim protective measures issued by the European Court of Human Rights, according to a report published Monday by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

The newspaper said Polish authorities continue to arrange deportations on an ad hoc basis, with border officials maintaining only limited technical contact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s airport authorities to facilitate returns.

The report highlighted an April 10 deportation in which three Afghan nationals were flown from Poland to Uzbekistan before boarding a flight to Kabul without Polish escorts, despite the European court’s order to halt their removal.

According to the Institute for the Rule of Law, the men were detained at Kabul airport for a week before being sent back to Uzbekistan, then returned to Kabul a second time. At least one of the men was eventually allowed to enter Afghanistan.

Poland’s Border Guard said each deportation is assessed individually and includes a review of the person’s legal status and conditions in their country of origin. However, it acknowledged that once deportees are handed over to Afghan authorities, it has no information about their subsequent whereabouts or treatment.

The report was based on information provided by Poland’s Interior Ministry and was published by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

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Saar

Saar: Impact of Iran-US conflict on the region discussed

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5 hours ago

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July 14, 2026

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Health

Afghan health minister, Gavi discuss expanding routine immunization

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6 hours ago

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July 14, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has held talks with officials from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF on expanding routine immunization and strengthening primary healthcare services across the country, the Ministry of Public Health said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on improving access to primary healthcare, increasing routine vaccination coverage and reviewing Gavi’s continued support for Afghanistan’s health sector.

Jalali said combating vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles and polio, remains one of the ministry’s top priorities. He added that efforts are also underway to expand preventive healthcare services and improve access to essential medical care, particularly in underserved communities.

The minister said Afghanistan’s National Vaccination Strategy and National Health Strategy are in the final stages of preparation and will soon be shared with relevant stakeholders to support coordinated implementation.

Routine immunization remains a critical challenge in Afghanistan, where years of conflict, economic hardship and limited access to healthcare have left millions of children vulnerable to preventable diseases. International organizations continue to support vaccination campaigns and efforts to strengthen the country’s fragile health system.

According to the ministry, Gavi officials reaffirmed that Afghanistan remains one of the alliance’s priority countries and pledged to continue supporting immunization programmes and broader health initiatives aimed at protecting the country’s most vulnerable populations.

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Business

Afghanistan, Russia and Kazakhstan sign AFN 446 million in Trade Agreements

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7 hours ago

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July 14, 2026

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The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has announced that trade agreements worth AFN 446 million were signed between Afghan traders and investors and business delegations from Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, Tyumen Region, and Kazakhstan during a joint business-to-business (B2B) meeting.

According to a statement issued by the ACCI, the agreements cover the sectors of construction materials, pharmaceuticals, food and essential commodities (including cooking oil, tea, and grains), and agricultural services.

The meeting began with discussions between Afghan, Russian, and Kazakh traders and investors, during which the participants exchanged views on trade opportunities, market needs, and areas of potential cooperation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Tyumen Chamber of Commerce thanked the leadership and staff of ACCI for their warm hospitality and described the visit as highly successful. He invited Afghan businesspeople to visit Russia and pledged to facilitate meetings between them and Russian traders.

He said the meetings would help expand not only Russian exports to Afghanistan but also Afghan exports to Russia. He added that the gathering could be remembered in the future as the beginning of a major historic trade partnership.

A joint trade delegation from Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, the Tyumen Region, and Kazakhstan arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks aimed at expanding economic and commercial cooperation.

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