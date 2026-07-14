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Fitrat says Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan have always been met with a response

He also stressed that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to preventing Afghan territory from being used to threaten the security of any other country.

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11 hours ago

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The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Fasihuddin Fitrat, has described Pakistan’s recent cross-Durand Line attacks as “unacceptable,” saying that none of Islamabad’s military actions against Afghanistan have gone unanswered.

Speaking on the issue, Fitrat accused Pakistan of repeatedly targeting civilian areas during its operations, while claiming that the Islamic Emirate’s retaliatory actions have not resulted in civilian casualties.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained high in recent years, with both sides exchanging accusations over cross-Durand Line security incidents and the presence of militant groups operating along their shared frontier. Pakistan has repeatedly alleged that members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan, an accusation the Islamic Emirate has consistently denied.

Reiterating that position, Fitrat dismissed Pakistan’s allegations as baseless and insisted that no TTP fighters are present in Afghanistan.

He also stressed that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to preventing Afghan territory from being used to threaten the security of any other country.

“The Islamic Emirate will not allow any country or group to use Afghanistan’s soil against another nation,” Fitrat said, adding that safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security remains a top priority.

The latest remarks come amid continued strains in relations between Kabul and Islamabad, despite repeated calls from both sides for dialogue and improved border security cooperation.

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Pakistan clears 26 WFP aid containers for Afghanistan through Torkham crossing

According to Khan, the Islamic Emirate had previously informed the United Nations that its humanitarian shipments would be permitted to enter Afghanistan through Torkham.

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13 hours ago

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July 14, 2026

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Pakistan has authorised the movement of 26 World Food Programme (WFP) containers carrying food and humanitarian supplies into Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing.

Customs officials issued gate passes for the convoy late on Monday after completing the required clearance procedures. The containers had remained at the Torkham import terminal for several hours while authorities awaited final approval from senior officials.

According to customs clearing agents, the convoy was cleared after electronic scanning and other formalities were completed. Officials also indicated that all vehicles that had finished the required procedures would be allowed to continue into Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The shipment is carrying food and other essential relief items as part of the WFP’s ongoing humanitarian assistance program for Afghanistan.

The Torkham crossing, one of the main transit routes linking Pakistan and Afghanistan, has remained closed to regular commercial traffic since October 2025 because of heightened security concerns.

Pakistani journalist Tahir Khan reported that United Nations humanitarian convoys have now started moving into Afghanistan through Torkham. He said around 20 trucks loaded with relief supplies, including cooking oil and biscuits, have already entered the country, while more than 50 aid trucks are expected to make the journey.

According to Khan, the Islamic Emirate had previously informed the United Nations that its humanitarian shipments would be permitted to enter Afghanistan through Torkham.

He also cited remarks by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, who announced that UN aid convoys would be allowed to begin transiting through the crossing from July 14.

The Islamic Emirate has not yet issued an official statement on the reported arrival of the humanitarian convoy.

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India donates family tents to support returning Afghan refugees

India said the latest assistance reflects its continued commitment to supporting the Afghan people through humanitarian aid and cooperation with Afghan institutions.

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13 hours ago

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July 14, 2026

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India has donated a consignment of family tents to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation to help provide emergency shelter for returning Afghan refugees, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

According to the ministry, the tents are intended to support the shelter, rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees by addressing their immediate housing needs as they resettle in Afghanistan.

The donation comes at a time when Afghanistan is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of returning refugees, particularly from neighbouring countries. Since late 2023, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have returned to the country following deportation and repatriation drives, placing additional pressure on already stretched humanitarian resources and public services.

Many of the returnees arrive with few possessions and require emergency assistance, including temporary shelter, food, healthcare and access to basic services. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan’s fragile economy and ongoing humanitarian crisis have made it increasingly difficult to absorb the growing number of returnees.

India said the latest assistance reflects its continued commitment to supporting the Afghan people through humanitarian aid and cooperation with Afghan institutions.

New Delhi has remained engaged in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. India has supplied wheat, medicines, vaccines, earthquake relief, and other essential humanitarian assistance, while continuing to support projects aimed at improving the welfare of the Afghan people.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the donation underscores India’s commitment to helping vulnerable communities and supporting Afghanistan’s humanitarian and recovery efforts.

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International Sports

Spain and France set for blockbuster World Cup semi-final showdown

The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.

Published

14 hours ago

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July 14, 2026

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Spain and France will renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries on Tuesday when they battle for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The two European heavyweights have been among the tournament’s standout performers and now stand just one victory away from a chance to lift football’s biggest prize.

Spain have impressed with their attacking flair and disciplined possession-based football throughout the competition. La Roja booked their place in the semi-finals after edging Belgium 2-1 in a hard-fought quarter-final, having previously eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16.

France, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the world’s elite teams. Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals after overcoming Paraguay 1-0 in the previous round, relying on their trademark blend of pace, physicality and clinical finishing.

The match promises a fascinating tactical battle. Spain are expected to dominate possession and patiently build attacks, while France will look to exploit their speed on the counterattack and make the most of their attacking stars.

With a place in Sunday’s World Cup final at stake, both sides will be determined to seize the moment. Spain are aiming to add a second World Cup title to their 2010 triumph, while France are chasing another crown after lifting the trophy in 1998 and 2018.

Fans can expect an intense contest between two teams packed with world-class talent, with little separating them on paper. Fine margins, individual brilliance and defensive discipline could ultimately decide who advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between England and Argentina.

Fans in Afghanistan can watch every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Ariana Television. Be sure to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News social media pages for the latest match schedules, kick-off times, broadcast updates and comprehensive tournament coverage throughout the competition.

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