Fitrat says Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan have always been met with a response

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Fasihuddin Fitrat, has described Pakistan’s recent cross-Durand Line attacks as “unacceptable,” saying that none of Islamabad’s military actions against Afghanistan have gone unanswered.

Speaking on the issue, Fitrat accused Pakistan of repeatedly targeting civilian areas during its operations, while claiming that the Islamic Emirate’s retaliatory actions have not resulted in civilian casualties.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained high in recent years, with both sides exchanging accusations over cross-Durand Line security incidents and the presence of militant groups operating along their shared frontier. Pakistan has repeatedly alleged that members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan, an accusation the Islamic Emirate has consistently denied.

Reiterating that position, Fitrat dismissed Pakistan’s allegations as baseless and insisted that no TTP fighters are present in Afghanistan.

He also stressed that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to preventing Afghan territory from being used to threaten the security of any other country.

“The Islamic Emirate will not allow any country or group to use Afghanistan’s soil against another nation,” Fitrat said, adding that safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security remains a top priority.

The latest remarks come amid continued strains in relations between Kabul and Islamabad, despite repeated calls from both sides for dialogue and improved border security cooperation.