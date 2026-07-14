India donates family tents to support returning Afghan refugees

India has donated a consignment of family tents to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation to help provide emergency shelter for returning Afghan refugees, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

According to the ministry, the tents are intended to support the shelter, rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees by addressing their immediate housing needs as they resettle in Afghanistan.

The donation comes at a time when Afghanistan is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of returning refugees, particularly from neighbouring countries. Since late 2023, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have returned to the country following deportation and repatriation drives, placing additional pressure on already stretched humanitarian resources and public services.

Many of the returnees arrive with few possessions and require emergency assistance, including temporary shelter, food, healthcare and access to basic services. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan’s fragile economy and ongoing humanitarian crisis have made it increasingly difficult to absorb the growing number of returnees.

India said the latest assistance reflects its continued commitment to supporting the Afghan people through humanitarian aid and cooperation with Afghan institutions.

New Delhi has remained engaged in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. India has supplied wheat, medicines, vaccines, earthquake relief, and other essential humanitarian assistance, while continuing to support projects aimed at improving the welfare of the Afghan people.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the donation underscores India’s commitment to helping vulnerable communities and supporting Afghanistan’s humanitarian and recovery efforts.