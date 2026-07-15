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India says Kabul-Delhi air corridor remains operational despite regional challenges
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the air corridor continues to facilitate trade between the two countries and remains an important link for Afghan exports and imports.
India has reaffirmed that the Kabul-Delhi air corridor remains fully operational, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of commercial goods between Afghanistan and India despite ongoing regional trade and transit challenges.
Speaking at a press briefing, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the air corridor continues to facilitate trade between the two countries and remains an important link for Afghan exports and imports.
Jaiswal’s remarks followed the recent visit to India by Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Ataullah Omari, who held talks aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation and expanding bilateral trade.
According to the Indian foreign ministry, Omari met with India’s Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Food Processing Industries and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs. The discussions focused on boosting agricultural collaboration, enhancing food processing initiatives and exploring opportunities to increase trade between the two countries.
The Kabul–Delhi air corridor has played a significant role in maintaining commercial ties since its launch in 2017, allowing Afghan exporters to ship high-value products such as fresh and dried fruits, nuts, saffron and medicinal herbs directly to Indian markets while reducing reliance on overland transit routes.
India has increasingly sought to preserve its economic relationship with Afghanistan by supporting alternative trade and connectivity channels. In addition to humanitarian assistance, New Delhi has continued to engage with Afghan authorities on issues related to trade, agriculture and development, despite broader regional logistical challenges.
The latest discussions underscore both countries’ interest in expanding economic cooperation and ensuring that trade continues uninterrupted, with agriculture remaining a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.
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Fifth Afghanistan-Iran Joint Consular Committee meeting held in Kabul
The fifth meeting of the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Consular Committee was held in Kabul on Wednesday, co-chaired by Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, the two sides held detailed discussions on the challenges facing migrants, consular services, and other related issues, and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and shared concern.
The two sides also agreed to continue holding the Joint Consular Committee’s meetings on a regular basis to strengthen coordination in addressing existing challenges and to expand bilateral consular cooperation.
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UN’s Lemarquis highlights drought and climate challenges facing Bamyan
The United Nations’ top humanitarian official in Afghanistan has warned that prolonged drought and the effects of climate change are placing increasing pressure on communities in Bamyan province, while calling for greater international support to address the region’s growing needs.
During a visit to Bamyan, Bruno Lemarquis, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, praised the resilience of the province’s residents but said they continue to face significant humanitarian and development challenges.
Lemarquis said effective water resource management remains one of Bamyan’s most pressing priorities as recurring drought and changing climate patterns continue to affect livelihoods, agriculture and access to clean water.
He also identified access to education for both girls and boys, healthcare services, and support for Afghans returning from Pakistan and Iran as key issues requiring sustained attention.
In addition, Lemarquis said Bamyan’s infrastructure remains underdeveloped and is insufficient to meet the needs of the province’s growing population. He stressed that improvements to roads, public services and essential facilities are critical to supporting long-term development.
Bamyan, one of Afghanistan’s central highland provinces, has been among the areas hardest hit by years of drought, with many rural communities relying on agriculture and livestock that have been affected by declining water supplies and changing weather patterns.
Lemarquis urged the international community not to lose sight of Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development needs, saying continued international assistance is essential to implement long-term development projects in Bamyan and across the country while helping vulnerable communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.
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Education for girls and boys key to preventing child malnutrition: Karzai
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called for greater efforts to tackle child malnutrition, saying access to education for both girls and boys is essential to preventing the growing crisis.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Karzai cited a recent UNICEF report warning that about 3.7 million children under the age of five in Afghanistan are at increasing risk of malnutrition. He urged the relevant authorities and international organizations to take serious and comprehensive measures to curb the crisis and protect children’s health.
Karzai said safeguarding children’s health, as the country’s future human capital, requires coordinated action by responsible institutions and international partners.
He also said providing education for all children and young people, regardless of gender, is a fundamental condition for preventing malnutrition. Expanding access to education and developing a skilled workforce, he added, would help reduce the effects of illiteracy, improve
Afghanistan’s economy, and enable the country to meet its needs without relying on foreign assistance.
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