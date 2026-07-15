India says Kabul-Delhi air corridor remains operational despite regional challenges

India has reaffirmed that the Kabul-Delhi air corridor remains fully operational, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of commercial goods between Afghanistan and India despite ongoing regional trade and transit challenges.

Speaking at a press briefing, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the air corridor continues to facilitate trade between the two countries and remains an important link for Afghan exports and imports.

Jaiswal’s remarks followed the recent visit to India by Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Ataullah Omari, who held talks aimed at strengthening agricultural cooperation and expanding bilateral trade.

According to the Indian foreign ministry, Omari met with India’s Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Food Processing Industries and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs. The discussions focused on boosting agricultural collaboration, enhancing food processing initiatives and exploring opportunities to increase trade between the two countries.

The Kabul–Delhi air corridor has played a significant role in maintaining commercial ties since its launch in 2017, allowing Afghan exporters to ship high-value products such as fresh and dried fruits, nuts, saffron and medicinal herbs directly to Indian markets while reducing reliance on overland transit routes.

India has increasingly sought to preserve its economic relationship with Afghanistan by supporting alternative trade and connectivity channels. In addition to humanitarian assistance, New Delhi has continued to engage with Afghan authorities on issues related to trade, agriculture and development, despite broader regional logistical challenges.

The latest discussions underscore both countries’ interest in expanding economic cooperation and ensuring that trade continues uninterrupted, with agriculture remaining a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.