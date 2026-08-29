European Parliament to discuss return of Afghan asylum seekers

Members of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights are set to discuss the return of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers from the EU to Afghanistan in Brussels on Thursday.

The meeting follows recent talks between European Commission officials and representatives appointed by the Islamic Emirate.

European lawmakers will examine the return of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers in light of the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

According to a European Parliament statement, the meeting will also assess the potential implications of returning Afghan migrants to the country.

Human rights organizations have urged that any decision on returns comply with human rights principles, including the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning people to places where they may face serious risks.

The planned discussion has raised concerns among some Afghan migrants in Europe over the possibility of deportation and forced return to Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate has previously said it welcomes the voluntary return of Afghan migrants and considers Afghanistan safe for the return of its citizens.

EU statistics show that nearly one million Afghans applied for asylum in European countries between 2013 and 2024, with around half of those applications accepted.