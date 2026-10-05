Iranian envoy says Afghanistan and Iran face common opportunities and threats

Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, Iran’s deputy ambassador in Kabul, says Iran and Afghanistan are facing common opportunities and threats amid current regional and global developments, making close cooperation between the two countries essential to address these issues.

Speaking to Radio Dari, Mortazavi said his recent visits to Kandahar and Balkh provinces and meetings with local officials were aimed at following up on shared issues more closely and strengthening relations between the two countries.

He said Iran and Afghanistan should closely examine their common challenges and take practical steps to safeguard the interests of both countries and the wider Muslim community.

Mortazavi described Kandahar as particularly important due to the presence of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership, saying Iran, like other regional countries, follows key issues not only in Kabul but also in Kandahar.

He added that during his several-hour meeting with Kandahar Governor Mullah Shirin, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, including security, economic matters and border cooperation.

Mortazavi also said he met with Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in Kandahar, where they discussed bilateral cooperation in the media sector.

Regarding his visit to Balkh and meeting with the province’s governor, Yusuf Wafa, Mortazavi said the talks covered not only issues of mutual interest in Mazar-e-Sharif but also broader matters concerning relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

He added that the two sides stressed ensuring mutual security, opposing destabilizing and security-threatening actions, and strengthening joint efforts to combat terrorism and security threats.

Economic issues and regional economic cooperation were also discussed during the meeting with the Balkh governor, he said.