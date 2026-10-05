Lavrov calls for technical, logistical support for Kabul to combat terrorism

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for greater technical and logistical support for Kabul to strengthen Afghanistan’s capacity to combat terrorism.

Speaking at the Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, Lavrov said it was in the mutual interest of participating countries to help enhance Afghanistan’s counterterrorism capabilities.

“It is in our mutual interest to help strengthen Kabul’s counter-terrorism capabilities by providing logistical and technical assistance, as well as expert support,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov also praised what he described as the Islamic Emirate’s control over Afghanistan, saying the authorities had brought the country’s territory under control and were “governing it quite successfully.”

He said Afghan security forces were engaged in an “uncompromising struggle” against Islamic State and other militant groups, claiming that hundreds of militants had been killed and several high-profile attacks, including those targeting foreign nationals and diplomatic missions, had been thwarted.

The Russian foreign minister called for continued cooperation between intelligence and law-enforcement agencies, saying closer coordination could further strengthen Kabul’s ability to combat terrorism.

Lavrov also pointed to what he described as progress in Afghanistan’s fight against drug trafficking, citing UN assessments that opium production has fallen by 90 percent since 2022.

He said Russia would continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, adding that another shipment was expected to arrive in the country within the next one or two months.

Lavrov also reiterated Moscow’s opposition to any NATO military presence in Afghanistan or neighboring countries, describing the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in the region as “categorically unacceptable.”

He warned that such a presence could contribute to further instability and conflict, citing what he described as the experience of recent decades.

The Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan were launched in 2016 and bring together countries involved in Afghanistan and regional affairs.

The latest meeting was attended by special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus and Egypt participated as invited guests.