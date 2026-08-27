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Uzbekistan delegation visits Kunduz to boost trade and investment
A 16-member delegation from Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh province, led by Deputy Governor Bahrom Yusupov, has visited Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province to discuss expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation met with Kunduz provincial officials and local business representatives during a meeting at the provincial governor’s office.
Kunduz Deputy Governor Mawlawi Habib Rahman Sohaib welcomed the delegation and discussed ways to strengthen economic ties and expand joint trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
Sohaib invited Uzbek and other foreign investors to invest in various sectors in Kunduz, assuring them that the provincial authorities are prepared to provide the necessary facilities and support for investors.
He also called on the Uzbek side to make it easier for Afghan traders to obtain visas in order to facilitate and accelerate trade between the two countries.
Bahrom Yusupov thanked Kunduz officials and traders for their warm welcome, saying Uzbekistan is interested in increasing its investment in Afghanistan.
He said the delegation’s visit was aimed at further strengthening trade relations between the two countries and added that Uzbek businesses would seek opportunities to invest jointly with Afghan traders in Kunduz in the future.
The visit comes as Kunduz plays an important economic, agricultural and transit role in northern Afghanistan, with direct and indirect trade routes linking the province to Central Asian countries, particularly Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
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US Department of War says newly found classified documents could shed light on Abbey gate bombing
The attack killed 13 US service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians.
The US Department of War says an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2021 Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul has uncovered previously undiscovered classified documents that are now being examined by a special review panel.
Sean Parnell, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, announced the development in a social media post marking the fifth anniversary of the bombing at Abbey Gate of Kabul’s then-Hamid Karzai International Airport.
The attack killed 13 US service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians.
According to Parnell, his team recently recovered highly relevant classified documents that should have been disclosed but were found stored in safes and hidden in places where they would not be easily discovered.
He said that after the documents were recovered and reviewed by the special panel, it became clear why someone may have attempted to conceal them. However, Parnell said he would not prematurely reveal the contents of the classified material.
“I’m not going to give you a convenient version of the truth, nor will I give you a rushed one,” Parnell said, stressing that investigators would follow the evidence wherever it leads and would not accept incomplete answers.
The special review panel was established last year, when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth appointed Parnell to lead the investigation. Hegseth said the review was being conducted on behalf of the American people and the families of those killed in the attack.
The panel’s work follows a supplemental review by US Central Command in April 2024, which upheld the findings of the military’s original investigation and concluded that the attack could not have been prevented at the tactical level.
While Parnell did not provide a timeline for completing the review, he pledged that the investigation would be thorough and would provide the full picture of how and why decisions surrounding the attack were made.
“The American people and the families who sacrificed everything are owed the full picture,” he said, promising to continue the investigation until it is completed.
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Muttaqi, ICRC official discuss expansion of humanitarian cooperation
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Wednesday with Yasmine Praz Dessimoz, Director General of Operations at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to discuss Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the meeting covered the country’s humanitarian needs, the increasing number of returning migrants, healthcare services, and problems and needs remaining from the war.
The two sides emphasized the importance of continuing and expanding the ICRC’s humanitarian cooperation and expressed readiness for greater coordination in healthcare and other humanitarian areas.
The meeting also highlighted that Afghanistan has emerged from a prolonged period of war and has now entered a new phase of development and economic growth. However, some problems and needs of war victims still require attention.
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Badakhshan police say Pakistan is sheltering Islamic Emirate opponents in Chitral
Security officials in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province say the situation in Zebak district is currently stable, but claim that Pakistan is providing shelter and training to opponents of the Islamic Emirate in the Chitral region.
Abdul Basir Mazhari, Badakhshan’s police chief, said opponents of the Islamic Emirate have established shelters and training facilities near the Durand Line in Chitral.
He claimed the groups could attempt to use the Shah Salim Pass to disrupt security in Badakhshan and other northeastern provinces.
“There is evidence that Pakistan has established shelters and training centers for opponents of the government near the Durand Line,” Mazhari said. “Badakhshan is the only province in the north that shares a border with Pakistan, and Pakistan has gathered opponents of the government in Chitral.”
Despite the claims, residents in central Zebak said daily life remains normal and there have been no signs of fighting in the area.
Badakhshan security officials said their forces have been deployed along the Durand Line and remain on standby to respond to any potential threats.
According to local officials, Zebak district has three routes connecting it to areas across the Durand Line, with security forces stationed in the area.
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