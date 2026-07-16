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More than 500 feared dead after boats sink off Myanmar coast, UN says
Two boats carrying more than 500 people may have capsized off the coast of Myanmar in recent days, UN agencies said on Thursday, as refugees from the war-torn country continue to make perilous maritime journeys in search of safety and better opportunities.
“According to preliminary information, the two vessels departed from Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, reportedly including some who had travelled from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh,” the International Organization for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency said in a joint statement, saying more than 500 were feared dead, Reuters reported.
“While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life.”
Members of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority for years have risked their lives on flimsy wooden vessels, driven by violence at home and desperate conditions in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, hoping to reach safety and opportunity in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.
With around 250 people onboard, the first boat lost contact shortly after departure and a second vessel carrying around 280 people is believed to have sunk off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on July 8, the UN agencies said.
“These journeys took place outside the regular sailing season, when maritime conditions are typically more hazardous,” the statement said.
The agencies said that nearly 300 people are reported to be missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal this year, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals.
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UN chief appoints Bangladesh’s Rabab Fatima as new UNAMA head in Afghanistan
Fatima currently serves as the UN’s Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Rabab Fatima of Bangladesh as his new Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
According to a statement issued by the UN spokesperson’s office on Wednesday, Fatima will succeed Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan, who has led the mission in Afghanistan in recent years.
Guterres expressed his appreciation for Otunbayeva’s dedicated service and also thanked Georgette Gagnon of Canada, UNAMA’s Deputy Special Representative, who is currently serving as Officer-in-Charge of the mission.
Fatima currently serves as the UN’s Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.
The UN said Fatima brings more than three decades of experience in national and international public service, including bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, policymaking, advocacy, and programme planning and implementation.
Before assuming her current UN role, Fatima served as Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2019 to 2022. During her tenure, she chaired the executive boards of UNICEF and UN Women, became the first woman elected Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission in 2022, and also served as a Vice President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
Her appointment comes as UNAMA continues to play a central role in coordinating international engagement and humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.
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Fifth Afghanistan-Iran Joint Consular Committee meeting held in Kabul
The fifth meeting of the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Consular Committee was held in Kabul on Wednesday, co-chaired by Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, the two sides held detailed discussions on the challenges facing migrants, consular services, and other related issues, and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and shared concern.
The two sides also agreed to continue holding the Joint Consular Committee’s meetings on a regular basis to strengthen coordination in addressing existing challenges and to expand bilateral consular cooperation.
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UN’s Lemarquis highlights drought and climate challenges facing Bamyan
The United Nations’ top humanitarian official in Afghanistan has warned that prolonged drought and the effects of climate change are placing increasing pressure on communities in Bamyan province, while calling for greater international support to address the region’s growing needs.
During a visit to Bamyan, Bruno Lemarquis, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, praised the resilience of the province’s residents but said they continue to face significant humanitarian and development challenges.
Lemarquis said effective water resource management remains one of Bamyan’s most pressing priorities as recurring drought and changing climate patterns continue to affect livelihoods, agriculture and access to clean water.
He also identified access to education for both girls and boys, healthcare services, and support for Afghans returning from Pakistan and Iran as key issues requiring sustained attention.
In addition, Lemarquis said Bamyan’s infrastructure remains underdeveloped and is insufficient to meet the needs of the province’s growing population. He stressed that improvements to roads, public services and essential facilities are critical to supporting long-term development.
Bamyan, one of Afghanistan’s central highland provinces, has been among the areas hardest hit by years of drought, with many rural communities relying on agriculture and livestock that have been affected by declining water supplies and changing weather patterns.
Lemarquis urged the international community not to lose sight of Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development needs, saying continued international assistance is essential to implement long-term development projects in Bamyan and across the country while helping vulnerable communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.
More than 500 feared dead after boats sink off Myanmar coast, UN says
UN chief appoints Bangladesh’s Rabab Fatima as new UNAMA head in Afghanistan
Fifth Afghanistan-Iran Joint Consular Committee meeting held in Kabul
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UN’s Lemarquis highlights drought and climate challenges facing Bamyan
Afghanistan signs $67 million contract for cement production in Samangan
Afghanistan eyes direct Basmati rice imports from India amid tensions with Pakistan
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