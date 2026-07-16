Seminar held for hundreds of security and traffic police personnel in Kandahar

A one-day seminar for around 800 security and traffic police personnel was held in Kandahar on the instructions of Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate, according to the Kandahar governor’s office.

The event brought together senior officials, including Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqib, Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharaee, Kandahar Governor Mullah Mohammad Shirin Akhund, and a number of provincial officials.

According to the governor’s office, the seminar combined practical instruction on checkpoint procedures with religious and administrative guidance. Participants received training on carrying out their duties, interacting respectfully with the public, administering checkpoints in accordance with regulations, upholding justice, adhering to Sharia, maintaining unity among security personnel, cooperating with officials from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and avoiding disputes and misconduct.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mohammad Shirin Akhund said the Islamic Emirate had been established to “implement Sharia, ensure security, and uphold justice,” adding that officials were working to achieve those objectives.

He stressed that the success of the Islamic Emirate depends on “a single leadership, obedience, and unity,” and urged security personnel to remain loyal to the leadership, preserve unity, coordinate closely with their superiors, and perform their duties with discipline and cooperation.

The governor also instructed security forces to safeguard public security, operate checkpoints in line with established procedures, and treat citizens with courtesy and respect.