DAB, ACGT officials discuss expanding financial cooperation

Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), has met with Dirk Joseph Thyssen, Deputy CEO of the Afghanistan Credit Guarantee Foundation (ACGF), and his accompanying delegation.

In a statement, Da Afghanistan Bank said the meeting focused on expanding support for small credit guarantees, grant assistance, and technical cooperation with financial institutions in Afghanistan.

According to the bank, Khalid reaffirmed DAB’s commitment to strengthening the country’s financial and banking sector, saying the central bank is working to create a transparent, standardized and enabling environment to improve access to micro, small and medium-sized financing.

He also urged the Afghanistan Credit Guarantee Foundation to provide its financial services fairly and without discrimination across all regions of the country and to all relevant institutions.

For his part, Dirk Joseph Thyssen presented an overview of ACGF’s activities, achievements and future plans, and called for expanded technical cooperation with banks and financial institutions, implementation of joint programs, and the signing of cooperation agreements between the two sides.

The Afghanistan Credit Guarantee Foundation is an international development organization that supports micro, small and medium-sized enterprises through credit guarantee schemes for banks and financial institutions, technical assistance and capacity-building programs.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to expand financial inclusion, support the private sector and further strengthen Afghanistan’s financial and banking sector.