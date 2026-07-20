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DAB, ACGT officials discuss expanding financial cooperation

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3 hours ago

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Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), has met with Dirk Joseph Thyssen, Deputy CEO of the Afghanistan Credit Guarantee Foundation (ACGF), and his accompanying delegation.

In a statement, Da Afghanistan Bank said the meeting focused on expanding support for small credit guarantees, grant assistance, and technical cooperation with financial institutions in Afghanistan.

According to the bank, Khalid reaffirmed DAB’s commitment to strengthening the country’s financial and banking sector, saying the central bank is working to create a transparent, standardized and enabling environment to improve access to micro, small and medium-sized financing.

He also urged the Afghanistan Credit Guarantee Foundation to provide its financial services fairly and without discrimination across all regions of the country and to all relevant institutions.

For his part, Dirk Joseph Thyssen presented an overview of ACGF’s activities, achievements and future plans, and called for expanded technical cooperation with banks and financial institutions, implementation of joint programs, and the signing of cooperation agreements between the two sides.

The Afghanistan Credit Guarantee Foundation is an international development organization that supports micro, small and medium-sized enterprises through credit guarantee schemes for banks and financial institutions, technical assistance and capacity-building programs.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to expand financial inclusion, support the private sector and further strengthen Afghanistan’s financial and banking sector.

 
 
 
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Spain sweep FIFA World Cup player awards after historic triumph

France captain Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer with 10 goals. The award marked the second time Mbappé has claimed the World Cup’s top scorer prize, further cementing his status as one of the game’s leading forwards.

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2 minutes ago

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July 20, 2026

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Newly crowned FIFA World Cup champions Spain capped off a remarkable tournament by collecting four of the competition’s five major individual awards following their 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday’s final.

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the winner of the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player after leading his side to a second World Cup title. The experienced midfielder produced a series of commanding performances throughout the tournament, controlling matches with his vision, passing and leadership.

France captain Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer with 10 goals. The award marked the second time Mbappé has claimed the World Cup’s top scorer prize, further cementing his status as one of the game’s leading forwards.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove after an outstanding tournament in which Spain conceded just one goal. His consistent performances and crucial saves played a key role in his country’s title-winning campaign.

Nineteen-year-old Spain defender Pau Cubarsí was named Best Young Player after emerging as one of the stars of the tournament. The young centre-back impressed with his composure and maturity, helping Spain record one of the best defensive records in the competition.

Spain’s dominance in the individual honours reflected the team’s outstanding performances throughout the month-long tournament, with four of the five major awards going to members of the world champions.

2026 FIFA World Cup major award winners

  • Golden Ball (Best Player): Rodri (Spain)
  • Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Kylian Mbappé (France) – 10 goals
  • Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Unai Simón (Spain)
  • Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
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Spain Crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions

The decisive moment arrived in extra time when Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute, sending Spanish supporters into celebration and securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title.

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10 hours ago

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July 20, 2026

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Spain are once again world champions after defeating Argentina 1-0 during extra time in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York New Jersey.

A tense and fiercely contested match between two of football’s giants remained deadlocked throughout normal time, with both sides creating chances but neither able to find the breakthrough. Defences stood firm and goalkeepers produced a series of important saves as the final lived up to its billing as a battle between two outstanding teams.

The decisive moment arrived in extra time when Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute, sending Spanish supporters into celebration and securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title. The goal proved enough to separate the teams, despite a late push from Argentina in search of an equaliser.

Spain’s triumph capped an extraordinary tournament campaign in which they remained unbeaten, combining attacking flair with defensive discipline throughout the competition. The Spanish side navigated a difficult knockout path, overcoming Portugal in the Round of 16, Belgium in the quarter-finals, France in the semi-finals and finally Argentina in the final.

For Argentina, the defeat marked a heartbreaking end to another impressive World Cup run. Led by Lionel Messi, who broke the all-time World Cup scoring record during the tournament, Argentina once again demonstrated their quality but fell just short on football’s biggest stage.

As captain Álvaro Morata and his teammates took in the enormity of their win, amid scenes of jubilation, Spain celebrated a historic achievement that will be remembered for generations. Their success confirmed the return of La Roja to the summit of world football and etched the names of this talented squad into World Cup history.

Spain’s victory also brought the curtain down on an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026, a tournament filled with surprises, emerging nations, dramatic knockout encounters and memorable moments that captivated football fans around the globe.

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AI backs Argentina in World Cup final, but football still has final say

One of the most common scoreline forecasts is a 2-1 victory for Argentina, with Lionel Messi tipped to either score or play a decisive role in the match.

Published

21 hours ago

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July 19, 2026

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As the football world counts down to tonight’s FIFA World Cup final, artificial intelligence has weighed in with its prediction – and it’s backing Argentina to edge Spain in a closely contested showdown.

After analysing thousands of data points, including team form, player performances, goals scored, defensive records and head-to-head statistics, several AI prediction models are giving Argentina a narrow advantage over Spain.

One of the most common scoreline forecasts is a 2-1 victory for Argentina, with Lionel Messi tipped to either score or play a decisive role in the match. Some AI models have also named Messi as the likely Player of the Match, while predicting the final will be settled within 90 minutes.

Spain, however, remains far from an underdog. The European champions have impressed throughout the tournament with disciplined defending, clinical finishing and a possession-based style that has frustrated opponents.

While AI can process vast amounts of historical data in seconds, it cannot predict the emotion, drama and unpredictability that make football the world’s most popular sport.

History is filled with matches that defied statistics, from giant-killing upsets to dramatic late winners and penalty shoot-outs that left millions stunned.

Fans have been quick to debate the AI prediction on social media, with many insisting that “football isn’t played on a computer.” Others have embraced the technology, comparing their own score predictions with those generated by artificial intelligence.

Whether AI proves to be a football genius or gets it spectacularly wrong will only become clear when the final whistle blows.

One thing is certain: when Argentina and Spain step onto the pitch tonight, algorithms will take a back seat to skill, passion and whatever surprises football has in store.

So, who’s your pick? Argentina? Spain? Or will the World Cup be decided after extra time or penalties? Tonight, the beautiful game will have the final answer.

VISIT ATN AND ARIANA NEWS’ SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES TO COMMENT AND HAVE YOUR SAY ON WHO YOU THINK WILL WIN. 

Don’t forget – fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 10pm tonight, Sunday July 19, for the preshow ahead of kickoff of tonight’s much anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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