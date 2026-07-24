Nine killed, one injured in floods across Afghanistan in past 24 hours

Nine people have been killed and one injured in flooding across several Afghan provinces over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said on Friday.

ANDMA spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said the floods affected the provinces of Kabul, Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Ghazni and Maidan Wardak.

According to Hamad, 131 houses were completely destroyed and another 332 were partially damaged by the floods.

He added that the flooding also destroyed crops on 4,810 jeribs of agricultural land.

Authorities said assessments of the damage and relief efforts are ongoing.