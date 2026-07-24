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Nine killed, one injured in floods across Afghanistan in past 24 hours

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Nine people have been killed and one injured in flooding across several Afghan provinces over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said on Friday.

ANDMA spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said the floods affected the provinces of Kabul, Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Ghazni and Maidan Wardak.

According to Hamad, 131 houses were completely destroyed and another 332 were partially damaged by the floods.

He added that the flooding also destroyed crops on 4,810 jeribs of agricultural land.

Authorities said assessments of the damage and relief efforts are ongoing.

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Five armed men killed while attempting to cross Durand Line into Badakhshan

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6 hours ago

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July 24, 2026

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Afghan army’s 219th Omar-e-Salis Division said on Friday border forces thwarted an attempt by a group of armed men to enter Badakhshan province from across the Durand Line.

Noorullah Nazari, spokesman for the 219th Omar-e-Salis Division, said the “opponents” attempted to cross into Zebak district of Badakhshan on Thursday night via the Shah Salim area in Chitral, across the Durand Line.

Border forces engaged the group at the Topkhana zero-point area in Zebak district and, following a brief clash, prevented them from entering Badakhshan.

According to the statement, five of the armed men were killed and several others wounded in the fighting. A number of the remaining members of the group retreated to the Shah Salim area in Chitral after the clash.

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Top German court says Afghan resettlement pledges cannot be revoked en masse

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7 hours ago

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July 24, 2026

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Germany’s top court ruled on Friday that the government could not ​simply cancel an entire swathe of resettlement places ‌promised to Afghans, and that each case must be considered individually.

The Constitutional Court backed a complaint by an Afghan mother ​and her two sons who had been selected ​in 2021 for admission to Germany under a “human ⁠rights list” set up by the previous government after ​the Islamic Emirate returned to power, Reuters reported.

The decision by the current ​Interior Ministry to end the scheme in December 2025, voiding about 640 such promises without examining the individual cases, breached a constitutional ​ban on arbitrary state action, it said.

“Even where ​the executive enjoys a broad margin of discretion, it is never ‌completely ⁠free,” the court wrote.

Once authorities have informed a person that he or she will be admitted, any subsequent reversal must take that individual’s circumstances into account, it ​added.

The case must ​now be ⁠re-examined by the competent higher administrative court.

The woman and her family are currently ​staying in Pakistan, where they have been ​receiving support ⁠funded by Germany.

The court ruled that Berlin must continue supporting them in Pakistan until visas are issued or ⁠the ​ministry makes a new decision that ​is compliant with the constitution.

 

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Iran reiterates call for inclusive government in Afghanistan

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9 hours ago

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July 24, 2026

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized Tehran’s support for the establishment of a secure and stable Afghanistan with an inclusive government.

Speaking on Friday at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi said developments in Afghanistan remain one of the most important shared security and development issues within the SCO framework.

He added that stability and security in Afghanistan are strategically important not only for the Afghan people but also for all countries in the region, stressing that addressing challenges such as terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal migration, and humanitarian crises requires close cooperation among regional countries.

The Iranian foreign minister said that, given Tehran’s deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties with the people of Afghanistan, and based on principles of respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, Iran supports any initiative that leads to the creation of “a secure, stable, developed Afghanistan free of terrorism and with an inclusive government.”

Araghchi also called for an end to tensions and conflicts between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Iranian officials have repeatedly called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has said that the current government is inclusive.

 
 
 
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