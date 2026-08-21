Aisha Wahab makes history as first Afghan American elected to US Congress

Aisha Wahab has made history by becoming the first Afghan American elected to the US Congress after winning a special election to fill the remaining term of former Representative Eric Swalwell.

According to a report by East Bay Times, Wahab defeated BART Board President Melissa Hernandez, securing 53% of the vote against her opponent’s 47%.

Wahab received 51,610 votes, compared with 45,598 for Hernandez, giving her an unassailable lead with only a small number of ballots remaining to be processed.

“This victory belongs to the voters who made clear that our district cannot be bought,” Wahab said following her historic win. She added that her journey from foster care to Congress demonstrates the possibility of achieving the American Dream.

The closely watched race drew more than $5 million in outside political spending, much of it supporting Hernandez or opposing Wahab. Despite the intense campaign, Wahab maintained her lead and secured victory in the special election.

Wahab will serve the remainder of Swalwell’s term, which expires in January, before facing Hernandez again on November 3 in the election for a full two-year congressional term.

The 14th Congressional District includes parts of southern Alameda County and the Tri-Valley, including Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton.

A former Hayward councilwoman and California state senator, Wahab’s victory marks a historic milestone for the Afghan American community and representation in the US Congress.