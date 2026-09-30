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Afghanistan publishes regulations governing Ulema Council
The document comprises a preamble, two chapters, two sections and 22 articles.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Justice has announced the publication of new regulations governing the Afghanistan Ulema Council in the country’s official gazette.
According to the ministry, the regulations were drafted and issued by the leader of the Islamic Emirate and set out the structure, powers, responsibilities and duties of the council within the country’s Islamic system.
The document comprises a preamble, two chapters, two sections and 22 articles.
Under the regulations, provincial and district Ulema councils will consist of a chairman, deputy chairman, administrative officer and financial officer, with additional members appointed according to need.
Council members must be Islamic scholars or respected community figures regarded as righteous, religious and trustworthy, and must have sufficient knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and social affairs.
The regulations assign the councils a range of responsibilities, including defending and protecting the Islamic Emirate, promoting public awareness of the importance of the Islamic system and strengthening public support for it.
The councils are also tasked with helping improve the conduct and activities of government officials, strengthening trust between authorities and the public, raising awareness among young people and cooperating with government institutions.
The Ministry of Justice said the regulations have now been formally published in the official gazette.
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US extends Qatar camp stay for more than 1,000 Afghans
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the extension.
The US administration has extended the operation of a camp in Qatar housing more than 1,000 Afghans who supported US forces during the war in Afghanistan, as well as relatives of American service members.
The United States has agreed to keep Camp As Sayliyah open for another nine months after it had been scheduled to close at the end of the US fiscal year, according to The Associated Press.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the extension.
The decision affects 1,039 Afghans, many of whom worked as interpreters or in other roles supporting US forces between 2001 and 2021. Many have remained in Qatar for more than a year while Washington considers options for their resettlement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress in June that Washington was discussing possible arrangements for resettling the Afghans in third countries. AP has previously reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo was among the countries considered by the administration.
The US State Department said it continues to seek a solution that would ensure the safety of those remaining at the camp while addressing US security concerns.
The department has also described the camp as part of a legacy of the Biden administration’s Afghan resettlement effort, a characterization disputed by some former US officials and refugee advocates.
According to figures cited by AfghanEvac, more than 70 percent of the camp’s residents are women and children. The organization has been advocating for the resettlement of Afghans who have remained in limbo following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
Shawn VanDiver, a US Navy veteran and head of AfghanEvac, welcomed the nine-month extension but said a permanent solution was still needed.
Despite the extension, the residents have not been given a clear pathway to the United States. AfghanEvac says only five Afghans from the camp have been admitted to the US since October 2025.
Advocates have warned that without alternative resettlement arrangements, some residents could eventually face the possibility of returning to Afghanistan.
The State Department said it would use the nine-month extension to continue exploring options for the voluntary resettlement of all Camp As Sayliyah residents.
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DHS review finds errors in 40% of Biden-era Afghan asylum files
Following a 2023 lawsuit against DHS, a settlement required USCIS to adjudicate 90% of OAW asylum applications within 150 days.
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) review has identified errors in 40% of the asylum files examined under the Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) programme, raising concerns about gaps in the screening and adjudication process.
According to a DHS statement, the department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) reviewed the programme between March 2024 and January 2025 after concerns that accelerated processing requirements could limit the ability of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to conduct comprehensive reviews.
The review found that USCIS missed opportunities in some cases to link aliases provided by applicants with other information that could potentially have affected their eligibility for asylum, DHS said.
Operation Allies Welcome was established under the Biden administration following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Under the Afghanistan Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, USCIS was required to interview OAW asylum applicants within 45 days of filing.
Following a 2023 lawsuit against DHS, a settlement required USCIS to adjudicate 90% of OAW asylum applications within 150 days.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticized the programme, saying established asylum-screening procedures had not been followed and arguing that the identified errors could create security risks.
The DHS statement cited several cases involving Afghan nationals admitted to the United States through OAW who were later arrested or charged.
These included an Afghan national arrested in November 2025 on federal charges of threatening to kill Americans; an individual identified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as an ISIS-K member who was arrested in December 2025; and another Afghan national arrested in March 2026 who had previously been convicted of indecent exposure involving a minor.
DHS said the findings demonstrate the need for stronger screening procedures in asylum processing.
The reported 40% error rate refers to errors identified in the asylum files reviewed by the OIG. It does not mean that 40% of the applicants were members of terrorist groups or had criminal records.
The findings and security concerns cited in the statement are those of DHS and its interpretation of the OIG review.
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Sindh court allows Afghan medical students to resume classes
The court ordered the university to restore the students’ access and ensure their education is not disrupted before the next hearing.
The Sindh High Court has ordered a medical university in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province to allow Afghan students to resume classes, extending temporary protection for students challenging a directive requiring them to return to Afghanistan.
The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which regulates medical education, recently directed medical colleges to arrange for enrolled Afghan students to return to Afghanistan and barred new admissions or placements for Afghan nationals during the current academic year.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office, however, has said Afghan students holding valid visas and enrolled in recognized programmes can complete their education, raising questions over the application of the PMDC directive to existing students.
The case comes amid Pakistan’s ongoing campaign to return Afghan nationals, which began in 2023 with a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.
Islamabad has cited immigration enforcement and security concerns. More than two million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan since the campaign began, including voluntary returnees and deportees.
The Sindh High Court suspended the PMDC directive for the students challenging it on September 14.
During Tuesday’s hearing, lawyers for the students told the court that Jinnah Sindh Medical University had prevented Afghan students from attending classes, disabled their biometric access and moved to evict them from university hostels.
The court ordered the university to restore the students’ access and ensure their education is not disrupted before the next hearing.
Advocate Iftikhar Shah, who represents some of the students, said the court’s earlier protection remained in place, allowing the students to continue their studies and remain in their university accommodation.
Shah said the relief covered 29 students in one petition and three in another, although the final number will be confirmed once the written court order is issued.
According to Shah, a lawyer representing the medical regulator told the court that the PMDC had not received copies of the petitions. The court directed that the documents be provided and adjourned the case pending the regulator’s response, without setting a new hearing date.
Afghan students and trainee doctors have also sought legal protection in other parts of Pakistan.
Courts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have granted temporary relief in some cases, while the Balochistan High Court dismissed a petition by Afghan nationals seeking to continue their medical education and training.
An Islamabad court has separately granted protection to an Afghan doctor undergoing postgraduate training. The differing court rulings have yet to resolve the status of Afghan medical students across Pakistan.
Some of the Sindh petitioners are studying under a Pakistani government scholarship programme for Afghan nationals.
Two women expecting to graduate from a Karachi medical college in 2027 have argued that being forced to leave Pakistan before completing their degrees would end their medical education.
The issue is particularly significant for female Afghan students, as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities prohibit women from attending universities, including medical training programmes.
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