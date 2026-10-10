Health
WHO calls for greater mental health support in Afghanistan
World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health challenges, reduce stigma and encourage access to appropriate care and support.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for greater attention to mental health care in Afghanistan, warning that many Afghans are experiencing psychological distress due to the loss of loved ones and the challenges of daily life.
Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the WHO representative in Afghanistan, made the remarks on Saturday, October 10, marking World Mental Health Day. He emphasized that mental health deserves the same level of attention as physical health and urged people experiencing psychological difficulties to seek support and recognize that they are not alone.
Salvador said that listening with empathy and without judgment, supporting one another and speaking openly about mental health issues can help build stronger families and healthier communities.
Highlighting this year’s World Mental Health Day theme, “Mental health in humanitarian emergencies,” he stressed the importance of listening to people’s personal experiences and ensuring their concerns and needs are heard.
He also called on Afghans to show greater compassion, support those facing emotional and psychological challenges, and strengthen community solidarity so that no one is left without care or assistance.
World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health challenges, reduce stigma and encourage access to appropriate care and support.
Health
Russia investigates suspected pneumonic plague; Trump ready to ‘help’
President Donald Trump says the United States is ready to help Russia after reports of a suspected pneumonic plague case in Siberia, as authorities monitor nearly 200 people who may have come into contact with the woman who died.
The woman, a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, identified in reports as 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, became seriously ill while working at the institute and later died in hospital.
Reports initially suggested she may have been exposed to plague bacteria following an incident at the laboratory. However, Russian health authorities have rejected that account and said she died from pneumonia of unknown origin.
Officials said testing had not detected microorganisms associated with her professional activities and that there was no confirmed laboratory accident involving dangerous pathogens.
As a precaution, authorities have placed people who may have had contact with the woman under medical observation. Five hospitals in the region have also been placed under quarantine measures.
No additional cases of plague have been confirmed, and officials have said those under observation are not showing symptoms associated with the disease.
Pneumonic plague is a severe form of plague that affects the lungs and can spread between people through respiratory droplets. It can, however, be treated with antibiotics when treatment begins promptly.
Trump offers US assistance
The reports have also drawn attention in Washington.
Trump said the United States was closely monitoring the situation and was prepared to assist Russia.
“We’re looking at it very strongly, we just heard about it,” Trump told reporters when asked about the reported risk of pneumonic plague coming from Russia.
“We’ll help them, we’ll help them as much as we can,” he said.
Trump also said he had not spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the reported case.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was monitoring developments but indicated there was no immediate cause for alarm. The US State Department said it was coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.
No confirmed outbreak
Despite reports describing the incident as a plague outbreak, Russian authorities have not confirmed a wider outbreak of pneumonic plague.
The cause of the laboratory worker’s illness remains a key point of uncertainty. Russian officials maintain that she died from pneumonia of unknown origin and that tests have not established a connection to plague bacteria.
The monitoring and quarantine measures are precautionary and are intended to identify any potential infections while the investigation continues.
Nearly 200 people are being monitored — but there are currently no confirmed cases of pneumonic plague among them.
Health
Afghan, Russian health ministers discuss cooperation
Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan, met with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Albertovich Murashko during his official visit to Russia.
The two sides discussed expanding long-term health cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia, including medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, health-worker training and the transfer of modern medical technologies, Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry said in a statement.
Jalali briefed his Russian counterpart on the needs and priorities of Afghanistan’s health sector and called for greater Russian cooperation to improve the quality of health services, strengthen the professional capacity of health workers and develop modern medical facilities.
Murashko expressed Russia’s readiness to expand technical cooperation with Afghanistan and support efforts to strengthen the country’s health sector.
Health
Kandahar Red Crescent: More than 3,000 mental health patients treated in five years
Doctors said patients considered a serious danger to society are kept at the center on a permanent basis and receive regular treatment.
The Kandahar branch of the Afghan Red Crescent Society says more than 3,000 mental health patients, including men and women, have received treatment at home across southern Afghanistan over the past five years.
Officials said 405 patients were also treated at the Afghan Red Crescent’s mental health treatment center in Kandahar and returned to their homes. The center is the only facility in southern Afghanistan providing treatment to mental health patients from the region.
According to officials, during the past five years, 1,936 male and 1,331 female mental health patients received treatment at their homes.
Currently, 158 patients, including men and women who pose a risk to themselves or others, are being kept and treated at the center, while treatment for another 804 patients is continuing at their homes.
Doctors said patients considered a serious danger to society are kept at the center on a permanent basis and receive regular treatment.
Meanwhile, some patients who were previously brought to the center in poor condition are now recovering and have expressed satisfaction with the services they have received.
The development comes as officials from the Red Crescent’s southern regional branch say mental health problems linked to poverty and family difficulties are increasing.
Despite the challenges, they said efforts are underway to expand mental health services so that more patients can receive treatment.
Afghanistan placed in Tier 3 in US human trafficking report
WHO calls for greater mental health support in Afghanistan
Iranian lawmaker praises Afghanistan’s support, accuses Pakistan of ‘hypocrisy’
Zelenskiy says letting Russia sell diesel to US is ‘investment in war’
Afghan-Austrian partnership aims to boost carpet exports to European markets
EU and FAO launch €5m programme to strengthen Afghanistan’s agrifood sector
Omar Zawak, Toofan Herat secure victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Houthi advance in Yemen puts U.S. in a new bind
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
New warnings reignite debate over AI threat to humanity
Tahawol: CSTO meeting on Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Guterres’s talks with Pakistani officials on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of US war in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on outcome of Moscow Format meeting
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines ends 15-year control of ticketing and operational systems by Pakistani firm
-
World4 days ago
▶️Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan activate Mecca defense pact
-
Sport5 days ago
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah maintain momentum with 2-0 win over Arman FC
-
Regional4 days ago
Yemeni government forces seize strategic strait from Houthis
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants, says Afghanistan does not recognize court
-
Sport4 days ago
Aino Mina Kandahar defeat Istiqlal Kabul 3–2
-
Health4 days ago
Russia investigates suspected pneumonic plague; Trump ready to ‘help’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thirty US states seek access to Afghan assets for 9/11 victims