Health
Uzbekistan, UNICEF discuss pharmaceutical supplies to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry has held talks with UNICEF representatives and local pharmaceutical companies on expanding cooperation and opportunities to supply medicines to Afghanistan.
The meeting was attended by Agency Director Abdulla Azizov, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan Tajudeen Oyewale, and UNICEF Deputy Representative in Uzbekistan Geoffrey Ijumba.
According to Uzbekistan’s National News Agency, discussions focused on expanding access to international procurement platforms for Uzbek-made medicines, ensuring compliance with international quality standards, and improving transparency in pharmaceutical procurement and tender procedures.
The participants also explored mechanisms for bilateral agreements and potential medicine supplies to Afghanistan.
During the visit, the delegation toured BioPharma City, a pharmaceutical cluster under construction in the Tashkent region, and the Pharmaceutical Technical University. They were briefed on projects aimed at expanding domestic pharmaceutical production and training qualified specialists.
Health
WHO calls for greater mental health support in Afghanistan
World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health challenges, reduce stigma and encourage access to appropriate care and support.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for greater attention to mental health care in Afghanistan, warning that many Afghans are experiencing psychological distress due to the loss of loved ones and the challenges of daily life.
Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the WHO representative in Afghanistan, made the remarks on Saturday, October 10, marking World Mental Health Day. He emphasized that mental health deserves the same level of attention as physical health and urged people experiencing psychological difficulties to seek support and recognize that they are not alone.
Salvador said that listening with empathy and without judgment, supporting one another and speaking openly about mental health issues can help build stronger families and healthier communities.
Highlighting this year’s World Mental Health Day theme, “Mental health in humanitarian emergencies,” he stressed the importance of listening to people’s personal experiences and ensuring their concerns and needs are heard.
He also called on Afghans to show greater compassion, support those facing emotional and psychological challenges, and strengthen community solidarity so that no one is left without care or assistance.
World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health challenges, reduce stigma and encourage access to appropriate care and support.
Health
Russia investigates suspected pneumonic plague; Trump ready to ‘help’
President Donald Trump says the United States is ready to help Russia after reports of a suspected pneumonic plague case in Siberia, as authorities monitor nearly 200 people who may have come into contact with the woman who died.
The woman, a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, identified in reports as 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, became seriously ill while working at the institute and later died in hospital.
Reports initially suggested she may have been exposed to plague bacteria following an incident at the laboratory. However, Russian health authorities have rejected that account and said she died from pneumonia of unknown origin.
Officials said testing had not detected microorganisms associated with her professional activities and that there was no confirmed laboratory accident involving dangerous pathogens.
As a precaution, authorities have placed people who may have had contact with the woman under medical observation. Five hospitals in the region have also been placed under quarantine measures.
No additional cases of plague have been confirmed, and officials have said those under observation are not showing symptoms associated with the disease.
Pneumonic plague is a severe form of plague that affects the lungs and can spread between people through respiratory droplets. It can, however, be treated with antibiotics when treatment begins promptly.
Trump offers US assistance
The reports have also drawn attention in Washington.
Trump said the United States was closely monitoring the situation and was prepared to assist Russia.
“We’re looking at it very strongly, we just heard about it,” Trump told reporters when asked about the reported risk of pneumonic plague coming from Russia.
“We’ll help them, we’ll help them as much as we can,” he said.
Trump also said he had not spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the reported case.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was monitoring developments but indicated there was no immediate cause for alarm. The US State Department said it was coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.
No confirmed outbreak
Despite reports describing the incident as a plague outbreak, Russian authorities have not confirmed a wider outbreak of pneumonic plague.
The cause of the laboratory worker’s illness remains a key point of uncertainty. Russian officials maintain that she died from pneumonia of unknown origin and that tests have not established a connection to plague bacteria.
The monitoring and quarantine measures are precautionary and are intended to identify any potential infections while the investigation continues.
Nearly 200 people are being monitored — but there are currently no confirmed cases of pneumonic plague among them.
Health
Afghan, Russian health ministers discuss cooperation
Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan, met with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Albertovich Murashko during his official visit to Russia.
The two sides discussed expanding long-term health cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia, including medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, health-worker training and the transfer of modern medical technologies, Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry said in a statement.
Jalali briefed his Russian counterpart on the needs and priorities of Afghanistan’s health sector and called for greater Russian cooperation to improve the quality of health services, strengthen the professional capacity of health workers and develop modern medical facilities.
Murashko expressed Russia’s readiness to expand technical cooperation with Afghanistan and support efforts to strengthen the country’s health sector.
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