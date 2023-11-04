Business
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan railway officials held tripartite meeting
A delegation of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) participated in the National Logistics and Transportation Exhibition of Uzbekistan, and a tripartite meeting was held between the railway officials of the Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.
The authority says that the delegation of ARA, led by Mirwais Ghafouri, the chief advisor of the authority, visited the National Logistics and Transportation Exhibition of Uzbekistan held in Tashkent city, in which various companies from the logistics and transportation sectors participated and met with the officials of the active companies.
Related discussions were held in the transportation and logistics sector, such as containerizing rail cargo, making wagons and machinery, ARA said.
According to ARA, on the sidelines of the exhibition, a tripartite meeting was held between the railway officials of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and a discussion was held regarding the Trans-Afghan Railway project.
“In this meeting, the submission of information prepared by an international company related to the attraction of investment in the mentioned project was discussed, and corrective opinions were presented in order to complete the said submission,” ARA said in the statement.
Afghanistan Railway Authority added that at the end of the meeting, the railway officials of the three countries decided that after the mentioned transfer is completed, it will be put on display in an exhibition in Tashkent to attract investment for launch of practical work of the project.
Business
World Bank reports 8 percent rise in Afghanistan revenue collection
Revenue collection in Afghanistan for the first five months of the fiscal year 2023 reached 76 billion afghanis, which shows an 8 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, the World Bank said in a new report.
Revenue collection in the period, however, is lower than the five-monthly target by AFN 7 billion, the report said.
Customs duty and Business receipt tax accounted for 60 percent of the collection.
According to the report, for the first seven months of 2023, imports reached US$4.4 billion, marking a 32 percent increase from the same period in 2022.
While exports grew three percent in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, monthly export data indicates a decline in trend since February 2023 due to a decrease in coal exports, the report said.
World Bank said that despite the widening trade deficit, Afghani has appreciated since the beginning of 2023. Between January and August 24, 2023, Afghani appreciated against the US dollar by 7.3 percent.
“In addition to unidentified external flows, the AFN’s gains partly stem from the ban on foreign currencies for domestic transactions, limited domestic money supply, higher remittances, and UN dollar shipments. In 2023, UN inflows were around US$1.12 billion,” the report said.
The report also said that since April 2023, the country has experienced deflation, likely due to improved supply, appreciating AFN, and the economy still adjusting to structurally lower aggregate demand.
Business
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
A private company in Herat manufactures LPG storage tanks and has signed a contract for exports to Uzbekistan.
The company’s officials say that around $2 million have been invested in the factory and the construction of each storage tank costs about $25,000.
“We have a five-tank contract with Uzbekistan. These are the samples of tanks. If they accept the samples, the next contract will be 16 tanks, and the next contract will be 30 and 35 tanks,” Mohammad Akbar, the company’s director, said.
Hamidullah Khadim, head of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “Manufacturing and exporting gas storage tanks is not easy. Maybe this is a small step in the eyes of some people, but I think that today we took the most fundamental step in industry.”
Local authorities in Herat emphasized on the importance of quality of domestic products. The governor of Herat said that in order to gain people’s trust and use domestic products, it is necessary for domestic companies to pay attention to the quality of their products.
“We are proud to say that the food items produced in Herat industrial township can compete with the region in terms of weight and quality,” Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, said.
This company can produce storage tanks with a capacity of 500 kg to 100 tons.
Business
Pakistan stops 8,700 containers of Afghan goods at Karachi port
A number of Afghan traders and freight forwarders in China said at a press conference that Pakistan has imposed restrictions on the transfer of goods, and with the imposition of these restrictions, 8,700 containers carrying commercial goods have been stopped in the Karachi port.
According to these businessmen, Pakistan issues a fine of $200 dollars for each container, so they have suffered a lot of losses.
“If the containers are not allowed, we have no choice, we either go to the United Nations or go to the European Union to solve the issue,” said Khan Agha Gulzad, head of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.
“We respectfully request the Islamic Emirate to resolve the issue via diplomatic and understanding means. [If it doesn’t happen] this is a very economic blow to the national businessmen and people of Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah, a member of the Afghan Merchants Union based in China.
Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan-Pakistan joint chamber believe that imposing restrictions and creating barriers to transit goods is against the principles and commercial laws and this should not be done.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) has said that efforts are underway to solve the problems caused by goods in transit with Pakistan.
“Unfortunately, what Pakistan is doing is against all international laws. Therefore, we work on alternative ways and we reach the goal we have set for ourselves,” said Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC.
Militants attack air force base in central Pakistan, says military
Mullah Baradar leaves for Iran
Attack on Pakistani troops in restive area kills 14 – army
Nepal earthquake kills at least 128, toll could rise, officials say
Three police officials in Islamabad suspended for not returning luggage of Afghans
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
US shoots down Turkish drone over Syria
Tahawol: Ongoing eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: 2nd day of Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
Saar: Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
Latest News4 days ago
Shared mechanism needed to transfer Afghans’ investments from Pakistan amid deportation: Traders
-
International Sports4 days ago
Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or for best player in the world
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Google AI chief says there’s a 50% chance we’ll hit AGI in just 5 years
-
World4 days ago
US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program
-
Latest News4 days ago
End coercion, abuse, forced return of Afghan refugees, HRW tells Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Camps being set up in Nangarhar, Kandahar for returning refugees
-
Latest News5 days ago
About 3,000 acres of usurped state land reclaimed in Takhar