Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan railway officials held tripartite meeting

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

A delegation of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) participated in the National Logistics and Transportation Exhibition of Uzbekistan, and a tripartite meeting was held between the railway officials of the Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The authority says that the delegation of ARA, led by Mirwais Ghafouri, the chief advisor of the authority, visited the National Logistics and Transportation Exhibition of Uzbekistan held in Tashkent city, in which various companies from the logistics and transportation sectors participated and met with the officials of the active companies.

Related discussions were held in the transportation and logistics sector, such as containerizing rail cargo, making wagons and machinery, ARA said.

According to ARA, on the sidelines of the exhibition, a tripartite meeting was held between the railway officials of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and a discussion was held regarding the Trans-Afghan Railway project.

“In this meeting, the submission of information prepared by an international company related to the attraction of investment in the mentioned project was discussed, and corrective opinions were presented in order to complete the said submission,” ARA said in the statement.

Afghanistan Railway Authority added that at the end of the meeting, the railway officials of the three countries decided that after the mentioned transfer is completed, it will be put on display in an exhibition in Tashkent to attract investment for launch of practical work of the project.