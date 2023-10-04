Latest News
Afghanistan’s contracted economy faces uncertainty: World Bank
The Afghan economy is expected to hover around no-growth territory this year, amid uncertainty after contracting by 25% since August 2021, while Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) restrictive policies on women’s education and work will further lower the country’s growth prospects, says the World Bank in a report released Tuesday.
The report titled Uncertainty After Fleeting Stability, shows how Afghanistan’s economic downturn has affected all sectors. Services, which make up 45% of the country’s GDP, shrank by 6.5% last year, following a staggering 30% drop in 2021. The agriculture sector, which accounts for 36% of GDP, declined by 6.6% in 2022 due to unfavorable weather conditions and farmers’ lack of resources to cope.
The industrial sector also saw a contraction of 5.7% last year, as businesses—especially those owned by women—faced closures due to limited access to resources and financial challenges. Following a record high in 2022, exports have been declining this year while imports remain robust, resulting in a growing trade deficit, the World Bank said.
Dampened demand, better supply conditions, and a stronger currency caused inflation to sharply decline from its 18.3% peak last July, leading to deflation since April 2023. Although deflation may initially increase real wages, prolonged deflation could stifle business growth and increase unemployment, the bank warned.
A potential reduction in international aid due to fiscal pressures in donor countries and the restrictive policies on women and girls pose risks to Afghanistan’s recovery, as do concerns about stability of the banking sector and dysfunctional payments system, the report said.
“Afghanistan’s economy is fragile, relies heavily on external support and its private sector is weak,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan. “To recover, the country needs to prioritize spending on human capital, basic services and climate resilience and address harmful gender policies.”
According to the World Bank’s latest Afghanistan Welfare Monitoring Survey, also released Tuesday,one in two Afghans remain poor and recent gains in welfare have come at the cost of possibly exhausting all coping strategies and household resources.
Since the economic crash of 2021, households report an improvement in their capacity to meet basic needs, but deprivation and vulnerability remain high. Afghan households have mobilized extra labor to make ends meet, mainly among youth and women. The overall increase in labor supply has outpaced demand, doubling unemployment.
While improved security has increased primary school attendance and narrowed gender and rural-urban gaps, millions of primary-school-age girls and boys remain out of school mainly due to a lack of access. Since the ban on female secondary school attendance was imposed, only 3% of girls attend secondary school. Among boys aged 13-18, only 44% are receiving a secondary education, World Bank said.
“Afghanistan’s future growth potential hinges on improving human capital. What is happening to secondary education is a cause of grave concern,” added Good. “Almost no girls and less than half of the country’s boys are getting a secondary education. Where will the teachers and doctors of tomorrow come from? A country cannot grow if it willingly foregoes the potential of its citizens.”
Latest News
Pakistani border forces open fire on civilians in Spin Boldak
Officials at the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province say that at 3pm on Wednesday, Pakistani border forces opened fire on civilians at the gate of Wesh-Chaman border in Spin Boldak district and injured two children and an elderly man.
Spin Boldak press officer Hafiz Haqmal said that the child’s name is Abdul Wasi son of Shah Mohammad and he is resident of Monar Chawok, Spin Boldak district.
“Pakistan forces shot the child in his arm and injured him on the hand, now his condition is stable and there is no information about the other two injured,” Haqmal said.
The reason die the shooting is not yet known but currently, the crossing is open, Haqmal added.
Latest News
UAE delivers joint statement from 80 co-sponsors to UN over restrictions on women
The UAE delivered a joint statement from 80 co-sponsors to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday calling on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to “immediately reverse” restrictions on women and girls.
The statement was delivered by the UAE representative at the third UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on behalf of Australia, Chile, the UAE, Japan, Spain, the EU and 74-member and observer states of the United Nations.
“We are extremely alarmed by the Taliban’s (IEA) edicts, which involve the most acute and systematic form of discrimination, oppression and violence of women and girls in the world. Women and girls have been denied their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including their access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and their full, equal and meaningful participation in public life. Women are being stripped of their livelihoods and girls of their futures,” the statement said.
“We urge the Taliban (IEA) to immediately reverse the policies and practices, decrees and other pronouncements that abuse the human rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan, which are incompatible with the principles of proportionality and non-discrimination,” the statement said.
The UN members reaffirmed commitment to protect human rights and the principles of freedom of religion or belief.
“However, freedom of religion or belief should never be misused to discriminate against women and girls. The Taliban’s edicts against women and girls’ rights contradict Islamic values and universal human rights,” the statement said.
This comes as the IEA has said that it is committed to ensuring women’s rights to education and work according to the Sharia law.
Latest News
IEA once again calls on Pakistan to stop ongoing persecution of Afghan refugees
Despite repeated promises of the Pakistani authorities, the arrest and harassment of Afghan refugees by the police in Pakistan continues, Afghan embassy in Pakistan said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
Over the last two weeks, many Afghans have been arrested in different areas of Pakistan, especially in and around Islamabad, where the majority of documented refugees reside.
“Day and night operations are carried out on their residences, so far a thousand people, half of whom have immigration or travel documents; they were arrested by the CTD police,” the embassy said.
About 1,000 Afghans were arrested during the operation in different areas of this city over the past few days. Of those arrested, alteast 485 people had the required documents, the embassy said.
“In this operation, unfortunately, in addition to harassment, there have also been cases of unjustified killings, for example, Afghan refugees Faridullah, son of Ghulam Jilani, in Islamabad, Amanullah, son of Takar Khan, Wali, son of Sher Muhammad in Shams Colony in Derawalpandi and Darwish, son of Atiqullah. They were first arrested by the security forces in Adiala Jail, and their bodies were found in the hospital or other places after being missing for some time,” read the embassy’s statement.
The Embassy of Afghanistan has informed Islamabad authorities about all these incidents.
The embassy says that this type of operation against Afghan refugees has gained momentum in Sindh province, especially Karachi city, during which many Afghans, including women and children, are thrown into prisons.
The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate in Islamabad said it calls on the government of Pakistan to stop the ongoing persecution of Afghan refugees, which has a negative impact on the relationship between the two countries, and put an end to it as soon as possible.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday on X “the behavior of Pakistan against Afghan refugees is unacceptable. The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems.”
He also called on Pakistan to “tolerate” Afghans living in the country
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Pakistani border forces open fire on civilians in Spin Boldak
Afghanistan’s contracted economy faces uncertainty: World Bank
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
UAE delivers joint statement from 80 co-sponsors to UN over restrictions on women
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
Saar: IEA’s expansion of diplomatic ties with neighbors discussed
Tahawol: Calls for countering terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Detention of 800 Afghan refugees in Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Top ranked performers from each team rated ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Republicans reject own funding bill, US government shutdown imminent
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy calls for world to help equip Afghan women access education and work
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
-
Climate Change4 days ago
New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways
-
Sport3 days ago
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
-
Sport4 days ago
North Korean lifters smash records at Asian Games
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan embassy in India announces it will cease operations from Oct. 1