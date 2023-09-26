Latest News
Afghanistan’s isolation is not the solution: Qatar
Majed Al Ansari, an advisor to Qatar’s deputy prime minister, says Afghanistan’s isolation is not the solution and the world should rather engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Speaking in an interview with Al-Monitor, Ansari said that since the collapse of the previous government and IEA’s takeover, Qatar has told the world that Afghanistan’s isolation was not the solution and that the only way forward was engagement.
“Since the collapse of government in Afghanistan and the Taliban (IEA) forming the interim government over there, our main concern was that to tell the rest of the world that we have tried isolating the Taliban, we have tried waging a war on the Taliban, it has not changed [anything], it didn’t make the situation of women better in Afghanistan, it didn’t make the situation when it comes to radicalization better in Afghanistan, the only way forward is engagement,” said Ansari.
He stated that Afghanistan is important for Qatar and Doha mediates between Afghanistan and other countries.
“We fully understand that the situation in Afghanistan today is not easy for the international community to engage with the current government, but complete isolation is not the solution, it didn’t work, it will not work, it will push the government right now over there into the hands of other states which would not be very much interested in human rights and rights of women and children in Afghanistan; therefore, we have maintained our position as mediator,” he said.
He also said that many countries want to interact with the Islamic Emirate, but they do not want to interact for political reasons.
Meanwhile, IEA officials have repeatedly appreciated the government of Qatar for mediating to open the door of interaction with other countries.
“America does not allow some countries to act in this direction (recognition) and there are political interests between countries and America. Well, they don’t want to involve themselves diplomatically and face problems; this is the reason; otherwise, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has fulfilled all the conditions to be recognized,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA.
Currently, the diplomatic missions of more than 14 countries of the region, including Qatar, are present in Afghanistan, and the Islamic Emirate has a reciprocal diplomatic presence in these countries.
Latest News
Acting foreign minister Muttaqi leaves Kabul for Moscow format meeting
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul Monday heading a delegation at the invitation of the Russian Federation to participate at the Moscow format meeting, Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy foreign minister’s spokesman said on X.
Takal said the Afghan delegation will be in Moscow for two days and will then go on to Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan.
The Moscow format meeting is scheduled to be held on September 29.
Latest News
IEA minister asks Pakistan envoy to stop violence and arrests of Afghan refugees
The Acting Minister of Information and Culture met with the special representative of Pakistan on Sunday and urged the delegation to stop violent treatment and imprisonment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the ministry said.
Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhah met with the Special Representative of Pakistan Asif Durrani and his delegation in his office. At the meeting, bilateral relations, trade, and solving the problems of travelers on the Torkham and Chaman routes were discussed.
Khairkhah emphasized that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries, which are closely related to each other, through religion and culture.
In addition to this, the minister raised the issue of violence and imprisonment of refugees, including women and children, in Pakistan. He said this should be stopped and added that it should be avoided as it has a negative impact on the relations between the two countries.
He added that the Islamic Emirate’s policy is clear, it does not want to have difficult relations with any country.
The minister also said that every problem should be solved through talks and negotiations, and political issues should not be an obstacle to transit.
The head of the Pakistani delegation, Asif Durrani, in turn promised that the issue will be thoroughly investigated and such incidents will be prevented in future.
In addition, Durrani added that Pakistan is ready for any kind of cooperation and wants to resume the series of educational scholarships for Afghan students.
Latest News
Members of Austria’s far right Freedom Party meet with Muttaqi in Kabul
Members of Austria’s conservative, right-wing Freedom Party visited Kabul and held talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday.
According to the foreign ministry, the visiting Austrians noted the improved security in Afghanistan and “praised” the IEA for the situation and for ending decades of conflict.
Muttaqi welcomed the group and said he was glad they could view the current situation in the country for themselves.
The foreign ministry said Muttaqi also discussed the need for consular services in Vienna.
