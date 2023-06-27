Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2023)

Afghanistan will make their third appearance in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

It is a remarkable opportunity for Afghanistan to showcase their cricketing prowess on the global stage.

Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign will kick off against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on 7th October. This will be followed by matches against India and England in New Delhi on 11th and 15th October respectively. On 23rd October, Afghanistan will clash with Pakistan in Chennai, and on 7th November, they will face Australia in Mumbai. Afghanistan final match in the league stage will be against South Africa on 10th November, which will take place in Ahmedabad.

“The game against Bangladesh will be our first game of the World Cup. Every game played at the World Cup is important, it gives you confidence and a good morale if you go out there and win. We will prepare ourselves and work hard as much as we can and try to start positively,” Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.

“The World Cup is a great event, and we are looking forward to it. It’s a dream for every player to play there, especially in India where we hope we can get a lot of support. It’s near Afghanistan, so hopefully a lot of people will come to watch our games,” he said.

“There is a lot of expectation back home during big events. People back home are expecting a lot from us, they want us to win. This time, Inshallah, we will try our best to perform well in this World Cup and to give happiness to people of Afghanistan back home,” Shahidi added.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament, with eight teams having already secured direct qualification. The final two spots will be determined through the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Netherlands, and Scotland are the primary contenders competing for those remaining places in the highly anticipated event in India.

Afghanistan’s Full schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, HPCA Stadium, Oct 7, Dharamsala Afghanistan vs India, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Oct 11, Delhi Afghanistan vs England, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Oct 14, Delhi Afghanistan vs New Zealand, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Oct 18, Chennai Afghanistan vs Pakistan, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Oct 23, Chennai Afghanistan vs vs Qualifier 2, MCA Stadium, Oct 30, Pune Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1, Ekana Cricket Staidum, Nov 3, Lucknow Afghanistan vs Australia, Wankhede Stadium, Nov 7, Mumbai Afghanistan vs South Africa, Narendra Modi Stadium, Nov 10, Ahmedabad

In line with providing world-class sport entertainment, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has done it again for all cricket fans across the country.

This time, ATN has managed to secure the broadcasting rights to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

After months of world-class cricket tournaments, the year will be rounded off by the all-exciting ICC Cricket World Cup.

Once again, this tournament will be broadcast live by ATN.

This One Day International (ODI) tournament will see 10 countries battle it out for the trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England.

Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played from 9 February to 26 March 2023 but, in July 2020, it was announced that the tournament would be delayed to an October–November window, following the disruption of the qualification schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

England are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2019, defeating New Zealand in the final.

ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of each upcoming tournament. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website.