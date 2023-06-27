Sport
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Afghanistan will make their third appearance in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
It is a remarkable opportunity for Afghanistan to showcase their cricketing prowess on the global stage.
Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign will kick off against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on 7th October. This will be followed by matches against India and England in New Delhi on 11th and 15th October respectively. On 23rd October, Afghanistan will clash with Pakistan in Chennai, and on 7th November, they will face Australia in Mumbai. Afghanistan final match in the league stage will be against South Africa on 10th November, which will take place in Ahmedabad.
“The game against Bangladesh will be our first game of the World Cup. Every game played at the World Cup is important, it gives you confidence and a good morale if you go out there and win. We will prepare ourselves and work hard as much as we can and try to start positively,” Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.
“The World Cup is a great event, and we are looking forward to it. It’s a dream for every player to play there, especially in India where we hope we can get a lot of support. It’s near Afghanistan, so hopefully a lot of people will come to watch our games,” he said.
“There is a lot of expectation back home during big events. People back home are expecting a lot from us, they want us to win. This time, Inshallah, we will try our best to perform well in this World Cup and to give happiness to people of Afghanistan back home,” Shahidi added.
A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament, with eight teams having already secured direct qualification. The final two spots will be determined through the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Netherlands, and Scotland are the primary contenders competing for those remaining places in the highly anticipated event in India.
Afghanistan’s Full schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
- Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, HPCA Stadium, Oct 7, Dharamsala
- Afghanistan vs India, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Oct 11, Delhi
- Afghanistan vs England, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Oct 14, Delhi
- Afghanistan vs New Zealand, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Oct 18, Chennai
- Afghanistan vs Pakistan, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Oct 23, Chennai
- Afghanistan vs vs Qualifier 2, MCA Stadium, Oct 30, Pune
- Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1, Ekana Cricket Staidum, Nov 3, Lucknow
- Afghanistan vs Australia, Wankhede Stadium, Nov 7, Mumbai
- Afghanistan vs South Africa, Narendra Modi Stadium, Nov 10, Ahmedabad
In line with providing world-class sport entertainment, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has done it again for all cricket fans across the country.
This time, ATN has managed to secure the broadcasting rights to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
After months of world-class cricket tournaments, the year will be rounded off by the all-exciting ICC Cricket World Cup.
Once again, this tournament will be broadcast live by ATN.
This One Day International (ODI) tournament will see 10 countries battle it out for the trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played from 9 February to 26 March 2023 but, in July 2020, it was announced that the tournament would be delayed to an October–November window, following the disruption of the qualification schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
England are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2019, defeating New Zealand in the final.
ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of each upcoming tournament. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website.
Sport
Zimbabwe rout USA and Netherlands crush West Indies in World Cup Qualifier
Sean Williams hit 174 off 101 balls as Zimbabwe crushed the United States by 304 runs on Monday at the Cricket World Cup qualifiers, the second biggest winning margin in terms of runs in ODI history.
Hosts Zimbabwe made their highest one-day total with a mammoth 408-6 off 50 overs and then bowled out the USA for just 104 to seal a fourth straight win in Group A.
They narrowly missed breaking the record for the biggest margin of victory in a one-day international, set at the start of the year when India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram.
Wicketkeeper Joylord Gumbie struck a steady 78 at the top of the order but Williams played the starring role as Zimbabwe stepped on the accelerator once the stand-in captain arrived at the crease.
Williams hit 21 fours and five sixes before he was caught in the deep in the penultimate over, with Sikandar Raza scoring 48 off 27 balls and Ryan Burl hammering 47 off just 16 deliveries.
Only three USA batters reached double figures as Richard Ngarava and Raza both took two wickets while three run outs compounded a dismal performance from the Americans.
Van Beek smashes record for biggest Super Over score to seal famous win
Prior to Monday 26 June, the biggest Super Over score in the history of cricket had jointly been held by West Indies Men and West Indies Women, at 25 runs apiece.
But this time it was the West Indies who were on the receiving end of a thunderous six-ball effort, as they were beaten in the Super Over by Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.
Logan van Beek was the man to do all of the damage, hitting every single ball of the Super Over to the boundary, with three fours and three sixes setting a new all-time record of 30 runs.
It was an extraordinary effort and helped the Netherlands to a famous win over West Indies, coming after the Dutch side had produced a phenomenal run chase of 374/9 to finish the regulation overs with a tie.
That score was comfortably the highest ever scored by the Netherlands in their ODI history, but they needed another record to complete the famous win.
Jason Holder was the unfortunate bowler on the receiving end of Van Beek’s fireworks.
Holder had been the pick of the West Indies bowlers earlier in the match, going for just 59 runs from his ten overs, with comfortably the best economy rate across the team.
And the match had only been tied thanks to Holder’s excellent catch off the very last ball of the Netherlands innings, with the scores already tied.
But he didn’t hit his yorkers in the Super Over, offering up two full tosses in the first two deliveries. And a confident Van Beek went 4, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4 to make history in Harare.
Riding that wave of adrenaline, it was Van Beek who took the ball for Netherlands in the Super Over too.
And although his first delivery disappeared for a maximum, two singles were followed by two wickets as he completed an exceptional individual effort on a famous day for his team.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
Sri Lanka advance in World Cup qualifying as Ireland crash out
Sri Lanka powered into the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament with a crushing 133-run win over Ireland on Sunday that eliminated their opponents.
The result also guaranteed Scotland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in progressing from Group B.
Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 82 as Sri Lanka compiled an imposing total of 325 all out off 49.5 overs after being put in to bat in Bulawayo, AFP reported.
Mark Adair took 4-46 and Barry McCarthy claimed 3-56 but Ireland’s pace spearhead Josh Little conceded 78 runs in eight wicketless overs.
Karunaratne and Samarawickrama put on 168 for the third wicket after Kusal Mendis was trapped lbw first ball by McCarthy.
Charith Asalanka (38) and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 not out) also chipped in as Ireland sought to limit the damage in the closing overs.
Ireland needed a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, but they lost experienced opener Paul Stirling for six and the wheels soon came off.
Captain Andy Balbirnie’s dismissal reduced Ireland to 57-3 and Lorcan Tucker was bowled for a duck the next over before Wanindu Hasaranga pinned Harry Tector in front for 33.
Curtis Campher, who made a century in the gut-wrenching loss to Scotland, briefly countered in his knock of 39 but once he top-edged to the wicketkeeper Ireland were all but doomed.
Hasaranga finished with 5-79, giving the Sri Lankan leg spinner 16 wickets in three qualifiers so far in Zimbabwe.
Ariana Television Network will broadcast the matches daily live on TV and Website.
Pre-match shows will start at 11am (Kabul time), while the day’s match will start at 11.30am (Kabul time).
Matches are streamed live on Ariana Television websites simultaneously:
www.arianatelevision.com/live and www.arianatelevision.com/icc-live
CLICK HERE for the broadcast schedule on Ariana Television
Sport
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate vs Zimbabwe
West Indies have been fined 60 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Harare on Saturday.
Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after West Indies were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
According to ICC rules on minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
West Indies captain Shai Hope pled guilty to the offense and accepted the fine.
The West Indies have already qualified for the Super Six phase of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, but the loss to Zimbabwe left them without a valuable two points to take through to the next stage.
The top four teams at the end of the Super Six stage qualify for the semi-finals of the Qualifier, with the two winners of those matches progressing to a final and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India at the end of the year.
IEA forces seize weapons, ammunition in Paktika
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN report
AWCC opens new customer services center in Nangarhar
Pakistan army general among three sacked over violence by Imran Khan’s party
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s Eid ul-Adha message discussed
Saar: Calls for removing travel ban on IEA officials discussed
Tahawol: India, US’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
-
World4 days ago
Titanic sub destroyed in ‘catastrophic implosion,’ all five aboard dead
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany urges Kyrgyzstan to help improve situation in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Private companies start extracting marble at newly regulated Baghlan mine
-
World3 days ago
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
-
Latest News4 days ago
US, India urge IEA to form inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan evacuee child dies in US custody