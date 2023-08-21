Latest News
Afghans attend 7th session of AFTF in Indonesia
The seventh session of the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum (AFTF) was held on Sunday in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, where the participants discussed current challenges and potential trust-building measures in Afghanistan, said Sultan Barakat, Director of Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.
“At this meeting, there was a discussion about trust building and reviewing of current challenges in Afghanistan and potential trust-building measures; the meeting was held in continuation of the efforts in line with the policy of interaction with the Islamic Emirate,” said Barakat.
The meeting was reportedly held behind closed doors.
According to Barakat, AFTF saw the participation of 30 Afghan men and women and was headed by Fatima Gilani, the former chairperson of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
The diplomats of Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Belgium, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Norway, the European Union and the World Bank discussed with the Afghan representatives at this meeting.
Barakat did not provide any details about the presence of IEA representatives at the AFTF meeting, but reportedly Farooq Azam, the advisor to the Ministry of Water and Energy, had participated in this meeting.
Haqqani says TTP is an internal issue for Pakistan to solve
The Acting Minister of Interior Affairs says that if Pakistan solves the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by force, it will harm both countries.
Sirajuddin Haqqani said during a trip to Uruzgan province that the Islamic Emirate is in favor of solving the problem of TTP through dialogue.
“Pakistan has no real problem with Afghanistan. Their problems are internal and the Emirate has left the solution of this problem open and given them enough time. If they solve this problem through force, the nations of the two sides that have a lot in common will be harmed because there is no awareness and Pakistan can solve the problems inside this country and the Islamic Emirate can help them and the government of Pakistan should pay attention to it,” said Haqqani.
Haqqani said negotiations between the TTP and the government of Pakistan had reached a critical stage but talks collapsed due to a change of leadership in Pakistan.
When the Islamic Emirate came into power, negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan government started. But “when the negotiations reached the final and critical stage, there were political and military changes in the leadership of the government of Pakistan. New people started coming and experiencing something new, but the finger of criticism is being pointed at Afghans, while this is an internal problem of Pakistan. We are not satisfied with the problem remaining in Afghanistan, we are satisfied with solving this problem,” Haqqani added.
This comes after an increase in attacks by TTP in Pakistan in recent months. Islamabad has in turn repeatedly accused the IEA of allowing TTP members to plan attacks from inside Afghanistan and has said it will target these militants.
Well known Afghan actor and comedian dies in Kabul
Abdul Ahmad Khaksar, a famous Afghan actor and comedian, died in Kabul on Monday after a long illness, Khaksar’s family confirmed.
The family said Khaksar died at 6:00 am local time on Monday in a hospital in Kabul.
Khaksar started his career in 1974 in the Kunduz province theater before moving to Kabul in 1981. He performed in many TV dramas over the years and in other areas of the performing arts.
Abdul Ahmad Khaksar shot to fame in the much loved TV series called “Mirek”. Khaksar played “Mirak”, a character in Afghan folk stories.
Khaksar also appeared in many films in Afghanistan. However, he was also a dedicated teacher at a school in Kabul.
Having been involved in the performing arts for almost 40 years, he also appeared in over 50 television dramas. He was also known and loved for his comedy roles.
Higher education ministry working on plan to reopen universities to girls: deputy minister
Lotfullah Khairkhah, Deputy Minister of Science of the Ministry of Higher Education, says they are working on a plan to reopen universities to girls and will share it with the people once finalized.
Khairkhah mentioned the issue during his accountability report on Monday but did not provide further details. He also did not mention the reopening of schools to girls above the sixth grade.
It has been two years since schools closed for girls.
Khairkhah said however the process to recruit 100,000 teachers for religious schools has started, but did not say whether this number would include teachers for girls schools.
Officials from the National Examinations Administration said they have brought changes and reforms to the university entrance examination.
The Ministry of Education says that 1.25 million new students were enrolled at private and public schools last year, of which more than 500,000 are girls. A total of 10.189 million students, including 424,000 girls, are registered with them. There are 18,010 schools in Afghanistan now, officials said.
The Ministry of Higher Education also says 471,000 students are currently studying at the country’s universities.
