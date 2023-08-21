Afghans attend 7th session of AFTF in Indonesia 

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2023)

The seventh session of the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum (AFTF) was held on Sunday in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, where the participants discussed current challenges and potential trust-building measures in Afghanistan, said Sultan Barakat, Director of Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

“At this meeting, there was a discussion about trust building and reviewing of current challenges in Afghanistan and potential trust-building measures; the meeting was held in continuation of the efforts in line with the policy of interaction with the Islamic Emirate,” said Barakat.

The meeting was reportedly held behind closed doors.

According to Barakat, AFTF saw the participation of 30 Afghan men and women and was headed by Fatima Gilani, the former chairperson of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

The diplomats of Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Belgium, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Norway, the European Union and the World Bank discussed with the Afghan representatives at this meeting.

Barakat did not provide any details about the presence of IEA representatives at the AFTF meeting, but reportedly Farooq Azam, the advisor to the Ministry of Water and Energy, had participated in this meeting.