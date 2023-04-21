Afghans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across the country

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2023)

Defense minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid warns new recruits to be mindful of their duties in order to protect the current system and the country.

At an event on Thursday, Mujahid warned the new commandos that “laziness and neglect of duty” will cause the downfall of the ruling system.

He made these statements during a parade of the commando forces of the defense ministry.

Yaqoob Mujahid said that armed forces have received military training to not attack, oppress, cause enmity or imprison people, but to protect and guard the people and the country.

“If this system becomes weak or lost due to your and our negligence, we and you will be responsible in front of all the martyrs,” said Mujahid.

However, emphasizing the need to protect the borders and the ruling system in the country, Mujahid said that one should not be deceived by negative propaganda.

“On the borders and inside Afghanistan, we are working day and night to protect this country and this system,” he added.

Defense ministry, which in the past year has restored and provided around 4,000 military vehicles to the security and defense forces, still plans to increase the army’s strength from 150,000 to 170,000 in the current solar year.