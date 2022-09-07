Afghans come out in support of cricket team ahead of Asia Cup match

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2022)

Afghans at home and abroad came out in full support of the national cricket team ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.

Afghans in the country have also expressed their gratitude at having the matches live streamed by Ariana Television Network (ATN).

Taking to social media, cricket fans also called on their fellow countrymen to support the team.

Wednesday’s match will start at 6.00pm local time and will be broadcast on ATN.

This is Afghanistan’s second Super Four match.

The team won both their group stage matches but lost to Sri Lanka in their first Super Four match.