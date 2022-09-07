Sport
Afghans come out in support of cricket team ahead of Asia Cup match
Afghans at home and abroad came out in full support of the national cricket team ahead of Wednesday’s Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.
Afghans in the country have also expressed their gratitude at having the matches live streamed by Ariana Television Network (ATN).
Taking to social media, cricket fans also called on their fellow countrymen to support the team.
Wednesday’s match will start at 6.00pm local time and will be broadcast on ATN.
This is Afghanistan’s second Super Four match.
The team won both their group stage matches but lost to Sri Lanka in their first Super Four match.
Dropped catches changed the game for Afghanistan: Nabi
It would be a totally different situation had Karim Janat taken Danushka Gunathilaka’s catch, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said after the team’s four-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in a Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference following the match, Nabi admitted that Afghanistan posted a total of 20-25 runs short, and bemoaned the team’s fielding and bowling.
He also expressed regret over the dropped catches, which, had those been caught, would have changed the game according to him.
Afghanistan rode on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 84 to post 176-run target, but during Sri Lanka’s run-chase, there were a couple of drop catches (one in the 13th when Gunathilaka was batting and the other in the 16th with the batter on strike being Bhanuka Rajapaksa).
Gunathilaka’s catch was dropped by Karim Janat while Rajapaksa’s was dropped by Samiullah Shinwari.
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka seemed pretty happy with his team’s performance in the game. Most of the batters stepped up for Sri Lanka with openers Pathum Nissanka (35) and Kusal Mendis (36) giving them a solid start with a 62-run stand.
Afghanistan’s next match be against Pakistan on Wednesday, and on Thursday they will take on India.
MoFA commits to supporting athletes in Afghanistan
The Foreign Ministry says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will try to support the youth of the country in various sport fields.
Speaking at the Football Federation on Thursday, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed hundreds of athletes and emphasized that the new government of Afghanistan will do its best to provide facilities for athletes in accordance with Islamic Sharia.
“We have facilitated travel of our players abroad… we have supported them in other areas as much as possible…we have made great progress in this area over the past one year,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi said that there may be still some problems that stand in the way of the athletes, but the Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting this group and will pay attention to them.
He also emphasized that Afghanistan will cooperate with international sports organizations that do not conflict with Islamic values and Afghan culture.
Afghanistan ready for the big teams, says cricket captain Nabi
National cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi said Afghanistan is ready for the “big teams” after they became the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup following victories over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
“As a team in this Asia Cup we are showing that Afghanistan have quality batsmen, quality bowlers and quality fielders,” said all-rounder Nabi after Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday.
“In these two games we showed we can chase totals. Earlier the opposition used to say that Afghanistan cannot chase.
“But we were quite good (in the two chases), were not under pressure and had proper balance and hopefully we do well in the next round against big teams,” Nabi said.
Afghanistan’s victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah put them into the next round of the six-nation T20 tournament.
“We are not targeting anyone, we are just playing proper cricket,” said Nabi.
The team is coached by former England batsman Jonathan Trott and ex-Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul recently joined the team as bowling coach, AFP reported.
This new coaching team has received wide praise from the cricketing fraternity with former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan tweeting that “Afghanistan is playing some quality cricket”.
“They are on the move and teams should be wary, India or Pakistan,” former India batsman Ajay Jadeja said on Indian website cricbuzz.
“When you play these guys in the Super Four, I won’t be surprised if they knock one of the big teams off, because they have that firepower.”
