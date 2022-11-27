Business
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
In line with the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to expand trade and economic relations with countries in the region, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says the Air Corridor Agreement between India and Afghanistan has been signed and that Afghanistan’s goods will soon be exported to India by air.
Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesperson for the MoIC, said that the export of Afghanistan’s commercial commodities to India continues through Wagah port and that in the past year, the country has exported more than 14 billion afghanis via the port.
“Our trade with India continues normally through Wagah port; in the past year, we exported more than fourteen billion afghanis, the total weight of which amounted to 30,000 tons,” said Jawad.
According to him, cargo flights between Afghanistan and India will start in the near future, and fresh and dry fruits, handicrafts and other commercial items will be exported to India by air.
Economic experts meanwhile say the export of goods by air will have a huge impact on the Afghan economy.
“I think that it has a great impact on Afghanistan’s economy, prosperity, income and political beliefs,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), in cooperation with MoIC, started Saturday the process of exporting dried fruit and saffron worth $2 million from Afghanistan to Europe, Australia and Canada.
Business
IEA meets Chinese reps at Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province
Deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and a number of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ministers visited the Mes Aynak copper project in Logar on Friday where they met with a delegation from China’s MCC company that won the contract a few years ago to extract the mineral.
The visit on Friday was aimed at discussing the need to start the extraction of copper as soon as possible.
The Chinese company won the Aynak copper contract more than ten years ago and while work was initially started, operations shut down after a while due largely to insecurity at the time.
Baradar meanwhile said during the visit that “in order to improve the progress of Aynak copper mining, more efforts should be made.” He also said that during the mining process, efforts should be made to protect the historical monuments and to avoid causing any damage to them.
Nuruddin Aziz, Minister of Industry and Trade, who was part of the delegation said: “The current situation is a good opportunity to start practical work on Aynak copper project and it is also time to invest in Afghanistan’s mines to save this country from the economic crisis and move it towards economic progress and growth.”
The IEA delegation included Shahabuddin Delawar, Minister of Mines and Petroleum; Nuruddin Aziz, Minister of Industry and Trade; Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy; Najibullah Haqqani, Minister of Telecommunications; Noorul Haq Anwar, Director General of Affairs Department; Zia ul – Rahman, Minister of Planning and Policy; and Hassamuddin Saberi, Finance and Administrative Deputy of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
Business
MoIC ships large consignment of Afghan products to Europe
The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says the largest shipment to date of Afghan exports was dispatched on Saturday to Europe.
According to officials, 120 tons was sent overland. Of this seven tons was saffron and the rest was goods that included dried fruits and carpets. The export volume is worth $2 million.
MoIC officials meanwhile stated that they support the businessmen of the country and will help solve their problems but stated the expansion of economic activities depends on investment by businessmen.
“Our country’s products such as dried fruit, saffron and cotton have been sent to European countries many times in the past, as well as to Canada and Australia,” said Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of Industry and Commerce.
On the other hand, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has called on local businessmen to invest in the country.
“Today, a large shipment of 120 tons worth several million dollars is being shipped from Afghanistan, which is not only dried fruit but also saffron, carpets and minerals, which are actually exported to foreign countries via Karachi, Haritaan and Bandar Abbas ports,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.
This comes after Afghanistan exported about 12 tons of pine nuts, and eight tons of raisins and pistachios to Germany through Islam Qala port last month.
Business
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
The $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets that were transferred to a Swiss-based trust fund have generated $36 million interest, Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi, a member of the fund’s board said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Ahadi said that there have been no disbursments since the fund was created in recent months.
“It has been put in circulation over the last few months. It has generated $36 million interest which are added to the assets. But it is possible that there will be disbursements in the future,” Ahadi said.
The former Afghan central bank chief and former finance minister also suggested that the assets could also be used to provide liquidity to the banking system in Afghanistan.
“We want to reach an understanding in this regard with the central bank and the finance ministry,” he said.
Ahadi said that the main purpose of establishing the fund is preserving the central bank’s assets.
“After Afghanistan’s relations with the world become normal, the assets will be transferred to the central bank,” Ahadi added.
The $3.5 billion forms part of an original $7 billion being held in the United States following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover in August 2021.
No representative of the central bank is in the board managing the fund. Ahadi said that an advisory committee that will be created later and it will likely have represetnative of the central bank.
