Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2022)

In line with the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to expand trade and economic relations with countries in the region, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says the Air Corridor Agreement between India and Afghanistan has been signed and that Afghanistan’s goods will soon be exported to India by air.

Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesperson for the MoIC, said that the export of Afghanistan’s commercial commodities to India continues through Wagah port and that in the past year, the country has exported more than 14 billion afghanis via the port.

“Our trade with India continues normally through Wagah port; in the past year, we exported more than fourteen billion afghanis, the total weight of which amounted to 30,000 tons,” said Jawad.

According to him, cargo flights between Afghanistan and India will start in the near future, and fresh and dry fruits, handicrafts and other commercial items will be exported to India by air.

Economic experts meanwhile say the export of goods by air will have a huge impact on the Afghan economy.

“I think that it has a great impact on Afghanistan’s economy, prosperity, income and political beliefs,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), in cooperation with MoIC, started Saturday the process of exporting dried fruit and saffron worth $2 million from Afghanistan to Europe, Australia and Canada.