Sport
Ajay Jadeja named Afghan team’s mentor for Cricket World Cup
Former Indian Captain and middle-order batter Ajay Jadeja has been appointed as the mentor of Afghanistan team for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, it was announced Monday.
Ajay Jadeja has played 15 test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, scoring 576 runs at 26.18 with 4 half-centuries to his name and a best of 96. He has also represented India in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 5359 runs at 37.47 with 6 hundreds and 30 fifties to his name in the format, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.
He has also been part of 111 First Class and 291 List A games and has scored over 8000 runs in each format with 31 hundreds and 88 fifties combined in both formats of the game.
Afghanistan team is currently in India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Their first match in the tournament will be against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamshala.
Sport
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Afghanistan A team will tour Oman for a two-match One Day and a five-match T20I series from October 12 to 23 in Muscat, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Monday.
The two one day matches are scheduled to be played on October 12 and 15, whereas the five T20I matches are slotted for the 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st, and 23rd of October in the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman, ACB said in a statement.
Cricket boards of the two countries have taken the decision aimed at promoting the growth of cricket in both countries, and fostering long-term bilateral ties in the future, the statement said.
“It is a significant achievement for Afghanistan Cricket Board to have played a positive role in the growth and development of cricket in Afghanistan and to have maintained strong bilateral ties with other cricketing nations. We are committed to continuing efforts to expand and improve the game, and hope that all players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and create good memories during this tour,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said.
“Oman remains our close cricketing friend country where cricket has been making significant progress, the same as the game progressed in Afghanistan. The upcoming tour between the two countries is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two nations and promote the growth of cricket in both countries,” he added.
It is the first time that Oman hosts the Afghanistan A team.
Sport
Olympic Council of Asia lauds Hangzhou Games’ unparalleled success
The Olympic Council of Asia’s Acting President, Raja Randhir Singh, has applauded Hangzhou Asian Games’ smooth operation and likened the 19th Asian Games to Olympic standards.
Halfway through its 20-day run, the event has earned plaudits from the OCA for its record-breaking performances at sold-out venues, zealous public support and other successes, with credit given to organizers, venue operation staff and volunteers.
“Having seen many Olympic and Asian Games, from my experiences, this edition … has raised the bar. It is as good as—if not even better than—the Olympic Games,” Singh said, after visiting the Asian Games Museum on its opening day on Thursday.
The world-class facilities, especially the Games Village, and the diverse programs have laid a solid foundation for this sports gala to, in some ways, match next year’s Paris Olympics, Singh said.
“The athletes love the Village,” said Singh, who represented India in shooting at six consecutive Olympics from 1964 to 1984 and at four Asiads from 1978 to 1994.
“I’ve stayed in villages many times when I was competing. And there’s never been a village like this beautiful project. You can’t ask for more. All the National Olympic Committees and all athletes are so happy and satisfied.
“I think we are definitely not in any way behind what Paris will be doing for the Olympics. Our infrastructure in Hangzhou is as good, or maybe even better.”
Singh added that the host’s warm reception, as an embodiment of Asian culture’s friendliness, will ensure Hangzhou Asian Games remain a lifelong memory for all international participants.
“That sends a message to all the people who come to the Games, watch the Games and cover the Games,” he said. “They will experience the hospitality and welcome that you only have in Asia.”
The Hangzhou Asian Games’ program features a record number of 481 medal events, including non-Olympic sports that are popular in certain regions. The 12,417 athletes exceed the number at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and are expected to likewise surpass the figure at Paris 2024.
But while representing all the continent’s 45 NOCs as a statement of unity, the massive scale of the 19th Asian Games has raised concerns over the organizational pressure and financial burden for future hosts.
Singh reiterated that the tradition of including regional sports will continue to be honored, but the Games’ scale should be kept in check.
“We try to keep the main size of the Asian Games controllable. It should not be too much,” said the 76-year-old administrator.
Although athletes and coaches of such non-Olympic sports as cricket enjoy sensational followings in their respective regional markets, they hailed the Asiad as a much-needed platform to gain global exposure.
“It is a very good sign for the Asian Games to bring cricket in,” said Mohtashim Rasheed, coach of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team.
Oshadi Ranasinghe, a veteran of Sri Lanka’s women’s cricket team, which won silver in Hangzhou, said: “We can popularize the sport better and promote it to other Asian countries (and regions). It’s a great thing.”
According to official stats, multiple world records have been broken with more records expected to fall in the coming days.
“The standard is getting higher. Asian sports are coming up very fast,” Singh said. “Initially, it was Japan and (the Republic of) Korea. Then, the rise of China. Now, other countries (and regions) are coming up, as well.
“I think in another eight to 10 years, you will see Asians … on top in many sports.”
Sport
Starc hat-trick brightens damp Day 2 of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches
Australia and Netherlands got some game-time under their belt in the first round of warm-up matches on Saturday, albeit in a match that ended in no result. Elsewhere, the India-England clash was called off without a ball being bowled.
Australia won the toss and opted to bat however the match was eventually abandoned due to rain.
But Thiruvananthapuram finally got to see some warm-up action at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after Friday’s clash between South Africa and Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.
Saturday’s action was also truncated by rain, with only a 23-over-a-side game possible after a late start.
Having already played three games in India recently and familiar with the conditions, Australia decided to experiment with their batting order by giving their lower order a chance with the bat.
Steve Smith opened the batting with Josh Inglis but the latter’s stay at the crease was cut short by a peach of an inswinger from Logan van Beek. Smith, meanwhile, was on the attack and scored a fiery 55 off 42 balls laced with four boundaries and three maximums.
Australia lost Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession to the spin of Roelof van der Merwe and Shariz Ahmad respectively. Mitchell Starc came in at No.6 after Smith’s dismissal, and gave a good account of himself with an unbeaten 24 off 22 balls. Skipper Pat Cummins at No.7 couldn’t do the same.
Cameron Green gave the innings some much-needed impetus as well with a 26-ball 34 as Australia finished at 166/7 in 23 overs.
In reply, Netherlands were blown away by Mitchell Starc’s fiery spell that contained a stunning hat-trick. With three almost identical in-swingers, Starc removed three batters for golden ducks. He first trapped Max O’Dowd in front of the stumps before rattling the woodwork of Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede.
Mitchell Marsh removed Vikramjit Singh soon after and Netherlands never managed to recover from the early loss of wickets. Colin Ackermann and Scott Edwards were the only two batters to get to double-digit scores and saved the Dutch from slipping further.
Just as a result was in sight, the rain returned in the 14th over and the match was abandoned with Netherlands at 84/6.
The Dutch will continue their stay at Thiruvananthapuram as they play their second warm-up game against India on Tuesday, 3 October. Australia head to Hyderabad to take on Pakistan on the same day.
England vs India
The warm-up match between India and England in Guwahati on Saturday was abandoned due to persistent rain. The only action possible was the toss, which Rohit Sharma won and elected to bat.
But just as the players were about to take the field, it started pouring and never relented.
Both teams will be hoping to get some game-time before the World Cup begins in the second round of warm-up matches. England will remain in Guwahati to face Bangladesh on 2 October while India travel to Thiruvananthapuram to face Netherlands.
Watch all warm up matches live
Ariana Television Network kicked off its live broadcast campaign of the ODI World Cup on Friday, September 29. Sadly, Afghanistan’s first warm up match – against South Africa – was rained out.
Both Afghanistan’s warm up matches will be broadcast live, on Ariana Television, along with other key matches. However, the balance of matches will be streamed live on our website.
Ariana Television broadcasts of warm up matches will start at 12:30pm on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Live coverage of other matches, on the same days, will be streamed on our websites.
For the full warm up broadcast and streaming schedule see table below.
Paktika radio station back on air after 2-year break
US, Hungarian scientists win Nobel Prize for research that led to Covid vaccines
Pakistan police detain 800 Afghan refugees in Islamabad suburbs
Ajay Jadeja named Afghan team’s mentor for Cricket World Cup
Mexican church roof collapses during Sunday mass killing 9, about 30 others missing
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Tahawol: Islamabad’s security concerns from Afghan soil discussed
Saar: Afghan embassy in India ceasing operations discussed
Tahawol: Outcome of Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Claim over TTP’s operation in Afghan territory discussed
Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Mansoor, acting energy & water minister
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
-
Sport5 days ago
Historic team rankings favor India and Pakistan at World Cup
-
Regional4 days ago
Powerful blast in Uzbek capital kills one, injures 162
-
Sport4 days ago
Naveen ul Haq set to retire from 50-overs format after Cricket World Cup
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan-South Africa Cricket World Cup warm-up game washed out
-
Regional3 days ago
Suicide blast in southwest Pakistan kills at least 52 people
-
Regional4 days ago
Karabakh Armenians dissolve breakaway govt in capitulation to Azerbaijan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two families reconcile in Nangarhar, end 17 years of enmity