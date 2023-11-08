World
Armed drones shot down over Iraq airport where US forces based
Three armed drones were shot down on Tuesday in two separate attacks over Erbil airport in northern Iraq where U.S. forces and other international forces are stationed, Reuters quoted Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said in a statement.
The attacks are the latest in a series on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria as tensions soar in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.
A group called the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” said it targeted Al-Harir military base, which is about 70 km northeast of Erbil airport, read the report.
The defence system at a military base near the airport successfully defended against the drones, the statement said. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a U.S. Defense Department official said.
Coalition forces have been attacked at least 38 times since Oct. 17, most of these attacks failed to reach their targets, thanks to our robust defences, the U.S. official added.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has pledged to pursue those responsible for recent attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad’s international airport and Harir in Erbil.
World
Gunmen kill at least 20 in pre-dawn attack in Cameroon – local official
Gunmen opened fire on people as they slept in a town in western Cameroon in the early hours of Monday, leaving at least 20 dead, Reuters quoted a local government official said.
Residents said they suspected the attack was meant to disrupt celebrations marking the 41st anniversary of Paul Biya becoming Cameroon’s president that were due to take place in Mamfe and other centres on Monday.
Separatists in minority English-speaking parts of Cameroon have been fighting to carve out an independent state called Ambazonia since 2017, read the report.
Armed groups have carried out attacks, kidnappings and killings in the North West and South West regions of the predominantly French-speaking African country.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack.
The gunmen struck before dawn and set houses ablaze, Viang Mekala, the administrative head of the surrounding Manyu division in South West region, said.
Seven people were in hospital and security forces were searching the area, Mekala told Reuters. “The situation is under control and the population should not panic,” he said.
Residents said several senior politicians had come to celebrate the anniversary in the town which is less than 50 km (30 miles) from the border with Nigeria, Reuters reported.
World
Russian nuclear submarine test launches Bulava intercontinental missile
Russia’s new strategic nuclear submarine, the Imperator Alexander III, has successfully tested a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile, Reuters quoted the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
The missile, which the Federation of American Scientists says is designed to carry up to six nuclear warheads, was launched from an underwater position in the White Sea off Russia’s northern coast and hit a target thousands of kilometres away on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East, the defence ministry said.
“Firing a ballistic missile is the final element of state tests, after which a decision will be made to accept the cruiser into the Navy,” a ministry statement said.
The Imperator Alexander III is the seventh of the Russian Project 955 Borei (Arctic Wind) class nuclear submarines and the fourth of the modernised Borei-A variant, according to Russian sources.
They are known in NATO as the Dolgoruky class of submarines, after the first boat – the Yuri Dolgoruky – became the first new generation of nuclear submarine launched by Russia since the Cold War, read the report.
The Borei class submarine is armed with 16 Bulava missiles. The 12-metre (40-foot) missile has a range of about 8,000 km (5,000 miles).
Since rising to power in 1999, President Vladimir Putin has increased military spending and sought to rebuild Russia’s nuclear and conventional forces after the chaos that accompanied the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
The Ukraine war has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow’s relations with the West since the depths the Cold War and Putin last month said he was not ready to say whether or not Russia should resume nuclear testing, Reuters reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired on Sunday that relations with the United States were below zero.
“Relations are at zero – or I would say below zero,” Peskov said, though he added that at some point the leaders of Russia and the United States would have to resume contact.
“Putin has repeatedly stated that he is ready for any contacts,” Peskov said.
Russia aims to build a total of 10 to 12 Borei-class submarines to be divided between the Northern and Pacific fleets, according to the current plans disclosed by Russian media.
Three more Borei-class submarines are being built: the Knyaz Pozharsky, the Dmitry Donskoy and the Knyaz Potemkin. Two additional boats are also planned, according to Russian media.
World
Hamas leader Haniyeh met Iran’s Khamenei in Iran, Hamas official says
The leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a visit to Tehran in recent days, a Hamas official said on Saturday in remarks broadcast by al-Mayadeen television.
Osama Hamdan, a senior official in the Iran-backed Hamas, gave no further details about the visit to Tehran, speaking in Beirut. Haniyeh has resided between Qatar and Turkey since 2019, Reuters reported.
