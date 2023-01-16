World
At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades
At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation, Reuters reported.
Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down. Officials late in the evening called off the search operations for the day, saying they will resume on Monday.
Local TV footage earlier showed rescue workers scrambling around broken sections of the aircraft. Some of the ground near the crash site was scorched, with licks of flames visible.
The weather had been clear and there was no immediate indication of what caused the crash, read the report.
According to Reuters it was Nepal’s deadliest air crash since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.
Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal – home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest – where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.
The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.
The plane on Sunday made contact with Pokhara airport from Seti Gorge at 10:50 a.m. (0505 GMT), the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. “Then it crashed.” At least 68 people were confirmed dead, it said.
“Half of the plane is on the hillside,” said Arun Tamu, a local resident, who told Reuters he reached the site minutes after the plane went down. “The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti river.”
Khum Bahadur Chhetri, another local resident, said he watched from the roof of his house as the flight approached.
“I saw the plane trembling, moving left and right, and then suddenly it nosedived and it went into the gorge,” Chhetri said.
The government has established a panel to investigate the cause of the crash and it is expected to report within 45 days, finance minister Bishnu Paudel told reporters.
France’s air accident investigation agency BEA said it would participate in the probe into the causes of the crash and coordinate with all other parties involved, read the report.
Those on board the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included three infants and three children, the Civil Aviation Authority’s statement said.
Passengers included five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national, Reuters reported.
The journey to Pokhara, Nepal’s second largest city tucked under the picturesque Annapurna mountain range, from the capital Kathmandu is one of the country’s most popular tourist routes, with many preferring a short flight instead of a six-hour-long drive through hilly roads.
A Pokhara Airport spokesman said the aircraft crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the “plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was on a normal descent.” The weather on Sunday was clear.
Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said on Twitter the Yeti Airlines aircraft was 15 years old and equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data. It added that the last signal from the transponder was received at 0512 GMT at an altitude of 2,875 feet above mean sea level.
Pokhara Airport is located at about 2,700 feet above mean sea level, according to FlightRadar24.
On its website, Yeti describes itself as a leading domestic carrier. Its fleet consists of six ATR 72-500s, including the one that crashed. It also owns Tara Air, and the two together offer the “widest network” in Nepal, the company says.
Yeti said it had cancelled all its regular flights for Monday in “mourning for the passengers who lost their lives.”
The ATR72 of European planemaker ATR is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus (AIR.PA) and Italy’s Leonardo (LDOF.MI). Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.
“ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer,” ATR said in a statement.
Airbus and Leonardo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Iraqi Prime Minister supports indefinite US troop presence
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of US troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.
Referring to the US and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in countering Daesh but largely stay out of combat, Sudani said that the foreign forces are still needed. “Elimination of Daesh needs some more time,” he said in the interview.
Sudani, who took office last October, told the Wall Street Journal that he planned to send a high-level delegation to Washington for talks with US officials next month, adding that Iraq would like similar relations with Washington to those enjoyed by Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf oil and gas producers, Reuters reported.
“I don’t see this as an impossible matter, to see Iraq have a good relationship with Iran and the US,” Sudani told the newspaper.
At least 16 killed in Nepal plane crash
At least 16 people are dead after an aircraft carrying 72 passengers crashed in Pokhara in central Nepal, in the Himalayan country’s worst crash in more than 30 years.
Hundreds of rescue workers are scouring the hillside crash site, with state television reporting that a number of bodies have been recovered.
“We expect to recover more bodies,” army spokesperson Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into pieces.”
The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft had 72 people on board, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, airline spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said.
“We don’t know their nationalities,” he said. “We are trying to ascertain it.”
Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage, ABC reported.
Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.
The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.
Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over Erdogan puppet protest in Stockholm
Turkey summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, over a demonstration in Stockholm in which a puppet of President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from its feet, Reuters reported.
Sweden has been seeking Turkey’s approval to join NATO, for which it applied after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Ankara has said Sweden needed to take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and the organisation it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to their NATO membership, read the report.
Staffan Herrstrom, Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey, was summoned to the foreign ministry on Thursday and Ankara’s reaction was conveyed to him, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
“Our expectation that the perpetrators of the incident need to be identified, the necessary processes be carried out and Sweden uphold its promises was emphasised,” the source said.
Sweden’s foreign ministry confirmed the ambassador had been called to the foreign ministry in Ankara, but declined to give details of what was discussed, Reuters reported.
Herrstrom was previously summoned in October over “insulting content” about Erdogan on Swedish public service television.
Scenes of protests in Stockholm has been a particular issue mentioned by Turkish authorities in the past, with Erdogan saying members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) should not be allowed to parade around Sweden.
On Thursday, footage shared by pro-government Turkish media showed what they said was a protest by PKK members in which they hung a puppet of Erdogan outside the Stockholm city hall. Very few people could be seen in the footage.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Stockholm condemned the incident but did not refer directly to any country.
“The government protects an open debate about political choices, but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives,” he said on Twitter.
“Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent.”
Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday that Stockholm was confident Turkey would approve its NATO bid, but would not meet all the conditions Ankara has set.
“That PKK terrorist can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism,” the Turkish presidency’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Twitter.
