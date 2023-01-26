World
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible “terrorist” incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person, Reuters reported.
The man attacked clergymen at two different churches – San Isidro and Nuestra Senora de La Palma, around 300 metres (1,000 feet) apart – just after 8pm on Wednesday evening in downtown Algeciras, a spokesperson for the city said. A source at Madrid’s High Court said the incident was being investigated as terrorism.
Police said the attacker had been arrested, and a police source shared footage showing two officers escorting a man in a hooded sports top in handcuffs through a police station. Police have not released details of his name or nationality. Local media, including El Pais newspaper, said he was a 25-year-old Moroccan.
According to Reuters the man who was killed was Diego Valencia, a sacristan at the Nuestra Senora de La Palma church, while the titular priest of the parish church of San Isidro, Antonio Rodriguez, was among the injured and is in serious condition, the Algeciras city spokesperson said.
An unknown number of others were also injured. El Mundo newspaper reported that four people were hurt in the attack.
Police said the suspect first entered the San Isidro church and attacked Rodriguez. A statement by the Algeciras Salesians said Rodriguez, 74, had been celebrating Eucharist when he was attacked, read the report.
The assailant then went into the Nuestra Senora de La Palma church where he damaged property before attacking Valencia, who fled the church but was chased by the suspect, who inflicted further, fatal injuries on him outside, police said in a statement.
The parish priest at Nuestra Senora de La Palma, Juan Jose Marina, told broadcaster SER the suspect went straight for Valencia after the mass had finished, suggesting he might have believed Valencia was the priest.
“Possibly, this death was meant for me and it found him instead,” said a tearful Marina.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his condolences to the victims of the “terrible attack” on his Twitter account, while the secretary general of Spain’s Episcopal Conference, Francisco Garcia, spoke of his “great pain” on hearing the news.
“These are sad times of suffering, we are united by the pain of the victims’ families and for the Cadiz Diocese,” he said on Twitter.
Jose Ignacio Landaluce, the mayor of Algeciras, has declared a day of mourning in the city for Thursday and a rally outside Nuestra Senora de La Palma church at midday, Reuters reported.
Earlier on Wednesday, two people were killed and several others injured when a 33-year-old stateless Palestinian man attacked them with a knife on a regional train travelling between Kiel and Hamburg in northern Germany, authorities said.
World
India invites Pakistan’s foreign minister for May meeting
India has invited Pakistan’s foreign minister to a meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) that it is hosting in May, Indian media reported on Wednesday, signalling a possible thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed rivals, Reuters reported.
The invitation came days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called for talks with India over all outstanding issues, including the disputed Kashmir region.
According to Reuters just a month ago, there were street protests in India over comments Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of United Nations Security Council meeting. India called Zardari’s comments “uncivilised”.
Foreign ministry spokespersons for the two countries did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment on the media reports that Zardari had been invited to the SCO foreign ministers meeting being hosted in Goa.
The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan and four Central Asian states.
According to the Indian Express newspaper the invitation was delivered by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, read the report.
If Pakistan accepts, Zardari would be its first foreign minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years.
Pakistan and India have fought three wars since independence from British rule in 1947. The divided Himalayan region of Kashmir was the root cause of two of those wars.
India accuses Pakistan of stoking the decades-long insurgency in the mostly Muslim part of Kashmir under its control. Pakistan denies India’s accusation.
Tensions flared again in late 2019, when India unilaterally revoked the autonomous status of Kashmir. Sharif said New Delhi’s actions resulted in “flagrant” human rights violations there, Reuters reported.
Official talks between the two countries have been suspended since then, though there have been some attempts to resume negotiations through backdoor diplomacy. The United Arab Emirates brokered the last attempt in 2021, and Sharif has again sought its support to facilitate a revival of talks with India.
World
Jacinda Ardern replaced by Chris Hipkins as New Zealand PM
Hundreds gathered to applaud Jacinda Ardern as she left New Zealand’s parliament to resign as prime minister on Wednesday, before Chris Hipkins was swiftly sworn in as her replacement.
Ardern said last week she no longer had “enough in the tank” after steering the country through natural disasters, its worst-ever terror attack and the Covid-19 pandemic, AFP reported.
Hipkins was sworn in by Governor-General Cindy Kiro during a ceremony in the capital Wellington, saying he was “energized and excited by the challenges ahead”.
“This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life,” he said.
The 44-year-old is now tasked with reversing the government’s sagging popularity, which has been hampered by a deteriorating economy and a resurgent conservative opposition.
Ardern made her last public appearance as prime minister earlier on Wednesday, walking out of the distinctive Beehive parliament building as hundreds of staff and onlookers broke into a spontaneous round of applause.
“Thank you Jacinda Ardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.
Ardern was first elected as prime minister in 2017, before riding a wave of “Jacindamania” to secure a second term with a landslide victory in 2020.
World
Swedish Prime Minister condemns burning of Holy Quran
Sweden’s Prime Minister has condemned the action of a far-right politician and said the burning of the Holy Quran was “deeply disrespectful”.
The politician Rasmus Paludan set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran on Saturday in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm – amid efforts by Sweden to court Ankara over its NATO bid.
Furious that Paludan had been permitted by Swedish police to carry out the protest, Ankara canceled a visit by Sweden’s defense minister and summoned Stockholm’s ambassador.
Late on Saturday, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted: “Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act.”
“I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today.”
Paludan’s demonstration has further damaged relations as Stockholm tries to convince NATO member Turkey to approve Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance.
Sweden’s bid has been stalled amid Ankara’s demands that Stockholm hand over Kurdish activists and prevent rallies attacking Turkey’s leadership.
Many Muslim countries said they were outraged by the burning of the Holy Quran on Saturday.
Morocco said it was “astonished” the authorities had allowed it to take place “in front of the Swedish forces of order”.
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also condemned it, as did the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
Jakarta said “the act of blasphemy against the holy book has hurt and tarnished religious tolerance”, adding that “freedom of expression must be exercised in a responsible manner”.
Dozens of protesters gathered late Saturday in front of the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, where they burned a Swedish flag and called on Turkey to sever diplomatic ties with Stockholm.
Paludan, a Swedish-Danish activist who has already been convicted for racist abuse, provoked rioting in Sweden last year when he went on a tour of the country and publicly burned copies of the Holy Quran.
Tahawol: Region’s call for inclusive government discussed
IEA building strong Islamic army: COAS
Saar: Russia, Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
IEA: Education is essential for every Afghan
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
Afghanistan’s new T20I captain: Rashid Khan
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Tahawol: Region’s call for inclusive government discussed
Saar: Russia, Pakistan’s policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UN aid chief’s visit to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: EU hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s water right discussed
