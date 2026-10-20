Atal’s century and Rashid’s four wickets seal Afghanistan’s 158-run win over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan secured a comprehensive 158-run victory over Zimbabwe in the UAE ODI Tri-Series on the back of Sediqullah Atal’s century and Rashid Khan’s four-wicket haul.

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 294 runs before being bowled out, with Atal making 102 and Ibrahim Zadran contributing 90.

The pair built a 140-run partnership for the second wicket, putting Afghanistan in a strong position despite losing their final six wickets for just 35 runs.

Zimbabwe struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 136 in 38.4 overs.

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan’s bowling attack, taking four wickets for 17 runs, while Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza were among the key wickets to fall. Burl scored 31 and Raza made 48.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai also struck early, leaving Zimbabwe at 43 for four. Afghanistan’s bowlers maintained the pressure, preventing the opposition from building a meaningful partnership.

Atal’s 102 marked his third century in One-Day Internationals, while Zadran narrowly missed his own hundred, falling for 90.

The victory keeps Afghanistan in contention for a place in the tri-series final. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have two points each, while Afghanistan’s final group match against Bangladesh on Wednesday will determine the remaining qualification picture.