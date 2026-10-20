Sport
Atal’s century and Rashid’s four wickets seal Afghanistan’s 158-run win over Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 136 in 38.4 overs.
Afghanistan secured a comprehensive 158-run victory over Zimbabwe in the UAE ODI Tri-Series on the back of Sediqullah Atal’s century and Rashid Khan’s four-wicket haul.
Batting first, Afghanistan scored 294 runs before being bowled out, with Atal making 102 and Ibrahim Zadran contributing 90.
The pair built a 140-run partnership for the second wicket, putting Afghanistan in a strong position despite losing their final six wickets for just 35 runs.
Zimbabwe struggled in their chase and were bowled out for 136 in 38.4 overs.
Rashid Khan led Afghanistan’s bowling attack, taking four wickets for 17 runs, while Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza were among the key wickets to fall. Burl scored 31 and Raza made 48.
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai also struck early, leaving Zimbabwe at 43 for four. Afghanistan’s bowlers maintained the pressure, preventing the opposition from building a meaningful partnership.
Atal’s 102 marked his third century in One-Day Internationals, while Zadran narrowly missed his own hundred, falling for 90.
The victory keeps Afghanistan in contention for a place in the tri-series final. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have two points each, while Afghanistan’s final group match against Bangladesh on Wednesday will determine the remaining qualification picture.
Sport
Afghanistan finish runners-up after 6-0 defeat to Brazil in futsal final
Afghanistan lost 6-0 to Brazil in the final of the 2026 Futsal Nations Cup on Sunday, finishing runners-up after an impressive run to the final of the six-nation tournament.
Brazil dominated the final at the Max Rosenmann Gymnasium in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, with Fabinho scoring twice, while Leandro Lino, Cléber, Serginho and Rufino added one goal each.
Afghanistan secured their place in the final with a 4-2 victory over Cape Verde in the semi-final. Hamid Reza Hosseini scored twice, while Seyed Hossein Mousavi and Omid Qanbari also found the net.
The Afghan team had earlier drawn 0-0 with Japan and defeated Peru 3-0 in the group stage, advancing to the final after an unbeaten run in their previous matches.
Brazil, meanwhile, claimed their third Futsal Nations Cup title, having previously won the competition in 2023 and 2025.
Despite the defeat in the final, Afghanistan’s progress to the championship match marked a notable campaign for the national futsal team on the international stage.
Sport
ACL: League leaders Sorkh Poshan claim another 3 points
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 features 10 clubs and 90 matches, with the team finishing on the most points set to lift the trophy.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their impressive run in Afghanistan Champions League Season 6, beating Aino Mina 2-1 in Kabul on Sunday, October 18, to strengthen their position at the top of the standings.
In the second Afghanistan Champions League match of the day, Sorkh Poshan showed their quality to secure all three points against an Aino Mina side looking to improve its position in the competition.
Nawid Mahbobi was named Player of the Match after making a decisive contribution to Sorkh Poshan’s victory. The result adds another important win to the team’s campaign as the competition enters a crucial stage.
Sorkh Poshan went into the match leading the standings with 27 points, while Aino Mina were seventh on 10 points. The victory further strengthens Sorkh Poshan’s position at the summit as they continue to set the pace in the race for the Season 6 title.
For the competing teams, every point is becoming increasingly important. Sorkh Poshan will be keen to maintain their momentum, while Aino Mina will look to bounce back in their remaining fixtures.
Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 features 10 clubs and 90 matches, with the team finishing on the most points set to lift the trophy.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN), bringing Afghanistan’s top-flight football action to fans across the country and beyond.
Sport
Toofan Herat beat Istiqlal Kabul 2-0 in Afghanistan Champions League clash
Toofan Herat delivered a strong performance to claim all three points, scoring once in each half to overcome Istiqlal Kabul and strengthen their position in the competition.
Toofan Herat secured a 2-0 victory over Istiqlal Kabul in Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 on Sunday, October 18, in Kabul, with Jawid Sadeqi named Player of the Match.
Toofan Herat delivered a strong performance to claim all three points, scoring once in each half to overcome Istiqlal Kabul and strengthen their position in the competition.
Jawid Sadeqi played a decisive role in the victory, finding the net in the 82nd minute to double Toofan’s advantage after an earlier goal from A. Godwin had put the Herat side ahead in the 76th minute.
Sadeqi’s late strike ensured Toofan maintained their two-goal cushion and completed a convincing result against their Kabul opponents.
The win adds valuable points to Toofan Herat’s campaign as the battle for positions intensifies in the second half of Afghanistan Champions League Season 6.
With the competition featuring 10 clubs, every result is increasingly important as teams seek to collect points and improve their standings ahead of the season’s conclusion.
All Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN), bringing the action to football fans across Afghanistan and beyond.
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