Arman FC begin second half of Afghanistan Champions League with 2-0 win

Arman FC opened the second half of the Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 with a 2-0 victory over Ariana Khost at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium on Tuesday.

The sides played out a goalless first half in a closely contested encounter, with neither team able to convert their chances.

Arman FC stepped up their attacking efforts after the break and took the lead in the 54th minute when Fardin Azizi scored from close range.

Ariana Khost pushed for an equaliser, but Arman FC held firm before Mir Agha Sharifi struck in stoppage time to secure all three points.

Sharifi was named Man of the Match following his contribution to the victory.

The match was a physical contest, with Arman FC committing 15 fouls and receiving four yellow cards. Ariana Khost recorded nine fouls and one yellow card.

Arman FC will next face league leaders Sorkh Poshan Khafi on October 24, while Ariana Khost are scheduled to take on Toofan Herat on the same day.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League features 10 clubs competing across 90 matches, with the team finishing top of the standings set to claim the title.

All matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).