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Tahawol: US–Iran tensions escalate with mutual threats

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Tahawol: Afghanistan’s empty seat at OIC Meeting

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October 18, 2026

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Last Updated on: October 19, 2026
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Tahawol: Russian economic delegation’s visit to Kabul

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October 17, 2026

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Tahawol: Kyrgyzstan’s rejection of Afghan refugees discussed

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October 14, 2026

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