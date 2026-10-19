Afghanistan’s economic crisis raises concerns over EU deportations

European governments are stepping up engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate (IEA) authorities over the deportation of migrants, economic assistance and diplomatic representation, despite continuing to withhold formal recognition of the administration, France 24 reports.

The report draws on an investigation by Elian Peltier, The New York Times’ Pakistan and Afghanistan bureau chief, who says European officials are meeting IEA representatives more frequently than is widely known.

The growing contacts highlight the tension between Europe’s official policy of non-recognition and its practical efforts to address migration and other issues involving Afghanistan.

However, the prospect of returning Afghan migrants has raised concerns among United Nations experts and human rights organisations, which have warned about the risks of deportation under IEA rule, particularly given restrictions on fundamental rights.

Afghanistan’s persistent economic crisis adds to these concerns, with limited employment opportunities, widespread hardship and difficulties accessing basic necessities potentially leaving returnees struggling to rebuild their lives.

The developments underscore the challenge facing European governments as they seek to manage migration while weighing humanitarian concerns and the conditions awaiting deportees in Afghanistan.