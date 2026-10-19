IEA launches 40 million afghani road rehabilitation project in Panjshir

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has hit back at US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over remarks downplaying NATO allies’ contributions to the Afghanistan war, urging him to remember the Polish personnel who died fighting alongside American forces.

Hegseth recently questioned the extent of allied combat contributions during the Afghanistan mission, suggesting that only a small number of countries had played a significant role. He also joked that ISAF, the International Security Assistance Force, stood for “I Saw Americans Fighting.”

Sikorski responded by challenging Hegseth to repeat his remarks to the families of the 44 Polish personnel killed during the mission, including those who served in Ghazni province.

Jan Grabiec, head of the Polish prime minister’s office, also condemned the comments, saying the sacrifices of allied troops should not be mocked.

Poland took part in the US-led military operation from 2001 until the withdrawal of international forces in 2021.

More than 33,000 Polish soldiers and defence personnel served in Afghanistan over nearly two decades.

According to the report, 43 Polish soldiers and one civilian paramedic were killed, while more than 200 Polish personnel were wounded.

The Afghanistan mission marked the first and only time NATO invoked Article 5, its collective defence clause, following the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

More than 1,000 NATO service members were killed during the mission, including 44 Poles.

The dispute has renewed debate over the contributions and sacrifices of NATO allies during the two-decade conflict, in which forces from across the alliance served alongside the United States.