People need sports and recreation, says Anas Haqqani

Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, says sports and recreation are among human needs and that people should make time for them, whether they are involved in politics or education.

He made the remarks on Sunday while attending matches of the Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) at the Afghanistan Football Federation stadium in Kabul. He described the participation of foreign players in the competition as an important step forward for Afghan football.

“Whether a person is engaged in education or politics, they need to make time for sports and recreation. For us, this was also a very enjoyable atmosphere and experience,” Haqqani said.

He added that he is passionate about football and volleyball, has professional knowledge of football, and continues to practise volleyball. He also said he had experience playing and training in cricket.

Haqqani said Afghanistan has the capacity to grow in various sectors and would not face problems similar to those experienced during the presence of the Soviet Union and the United States in the country.

“Afghanistan has the capacity to make progress in every field and compete with other nations in every sector,” he said.