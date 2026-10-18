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Tahawol: Afghanistan’s empty seat at OIC Meeting

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Tahawol: Russian economic delegation’s visit to Kabul

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Tahawol: Kyrgyzstan’s rejection of Afghan refugees discussed

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Tahawol: Warnings over worsening insecurity in Pakistan discussed

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October 13, 2026

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