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Tahawol: Russian economic delegation’s visit to Kabul

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Tahawol: Kyrgyzstan’s rejection of Afghan refugees discussed

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October 14, 2026

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Tahawol: Warnings over worsening insecurity in Pakistan discussed

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October 13, 2026

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Tahawol: Kabul’s criticism of Islamabad’s policy toward Afghanistan

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October 12, 2026

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