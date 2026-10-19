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Saar: IEA–UNAMA relations: five years under review

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Saar: Islamic Emirate–Pakistan clashes discussed

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October 18, 2026

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Saar: Discussion on harsh criticism of Pakistan at Moscow meeting

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October 17, 2026

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Saar: Review of state officials’ visits to Kabul over past month discussed

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October 15, 2026

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