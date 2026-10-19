EU condemns restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan

The European Union has condemned human rights violations and gender-based discrimination by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), calling for an end to restrictions on women and girls, particularly the ban on education beyond Grade 6.

In a statement delivered at UNESCO’s 225th Executive Board meeting on October 19, the EU expressed alarm over the continued deterioration of women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan in 2026.

The bloc said Afghanistan remains the only country where girls are prohibited from attending public education beyond Grade 6, a restriction affecting more than 2.2 million girls. It called for the unconditional reversal of the policies.

The EU also welcomed UNESCO’s efforts to provide alternative learning opportunities for Afghan women and girls, while stressing that these initiatives cannot replace formal, inclusive and quality education.

In 2025, the EU and UNESCO launched a €4.7 million partnership aimed at promoting economic empowerment through community-based skills development and literacy training in Afghanistan.

IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has previously said that education for girls above Grade 6 remains under review and that the government is working to resolve the issue.

The EU meanwhile also reaffirmed its support for independent Afghan media, civil society organisations and human rights defenders, particularly those working to protect women’s rights, despite the risks and restrictions they face.

It highlighted EU-backed UNESCO initiatives focused on media and information literacy, documentary heritage, freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.

The statement further raised concerns over threats to Afghanistan’s cultural heritage, illegal archaeological excavations, the illicit trafficking of cultural goods and the safety and livelihoods of cultural professionals, particularly women.

The EU commended UNESCO’s work in Afghanistan and welcomed the extension of the United Nations Strategic Framework for Afghanistan until 2030, emphasising the UN’s continued role in the country.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to providing financial support for UNESCO’s activities in Afghanistan, including programmes aimed at education, cultural preservation, media freedom and the protection of fundamental rights.