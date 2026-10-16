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Nearly 19.2 million Afghans face winter hunger as child malnutrition set to surge, UN agencies warn
The UN agencies said acute malnutrition is increasingly defining Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, with mothers and children among those most affected.
Nearly 19.2 million people in Afghanistan are projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity during the coming winter, while acute malnutrition cases are expected to rise to four million in 2027, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have warned.
According to a joint statement issued by the two UN agencies, the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis estimates that 38 percent of Afghanistan’s population will face acute food insecurity during the November 2026-April 2027 lean season, an increase from the 17.4 million people projected to face similar conditions during the same period a year earlier.
The agencies warned that around five million people will face emergency levels of hunger, classified as IPC Phase 4. This is double the number projected for April-September 2026 and means immediate food assistance and urgent emergency agricultural support are needed to prevent deaths and the collapse of livelihoods.
The most severe food insecurity classifications are projected in Badakhshan, Badghis, Daykundi, Ghor, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and rural Ghazni.
Child Malnutrition Expected to Rise by Nearly 10 Percent
The UN agencies said acute malnutrition is increasingly defining Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, with mothers and children among those most affected.
Malnutrition cases are expected to increase by nearly 10 percent compared with 2026, reaching four million in 2027. One-quarter of these cases are projected to be severe and life-threatening.
Despite the rising number of cases, prevention and treatment services remain insufficient, leaving women and particularly children increasingly vulnerable.
Returns, Rising Prices and Funding Shortfalls Deepen Crisis
According to the statement, several overlapping shocks are worsening food insecurity and placing additional pressure on Afghanistan’s humanitarian response.
More than 1.2 million Afghans have been forced to return from Iran and Pakistan this year, adding pressure to communities already struggling with limited resources.
Border closures and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other critical trade routes are also driving up prices for essential goods. Meanwhile, major funding shortfalls are restricting humanitarian assistance as needs continue to grow.
These pressures are expected to intensify as winter approaches.
Strong Harvests Have Not Improved Access to Nutritious Food
The agencies noted that favourable rainfall in 2026 supported crop production and pasture recovery, benefiting many farming households. The anticipated El Niño season could also bring above-average rainfall, helping replenish water sources, restore pastures and support winter and spring crops.
However, they warned that favourable weather alone will not guarantee a successful next harvest. High fertiliser and agricultural input costs, combined with low crop prices, could force poorer farmers to reduce planting or use fewer inputs.
Wetter conditions could also increase the risk of localised flooding, erosion, crop damage and plant and animal diseases.
Despite improved harvests and greater food availability, persistent unemployment means many families who do not grow their own food cannot afford a nutritious diet. Winter is also expected to reduce opportunities for agricultural work, further cutting household incomes and increasing reliance on humanitarian assistance.
FAO and WFP Call for Urgent Action Before Winter
FAO and WFP are calling for urgent funding to expand food assistance, emergency agricultural support, and malnutrition prevention and treatment services.
The agencies stressed that assistance must reach vulnerable families before winter restricts access to communities and farmers miss critical planting windows.
“Timely, targeted food and emergency agricultural assistance can bring acute food insecurity down,” Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan, said in the statement.
He said Afghanistan’s strong harvest demonstrated the potential of its farmers but warned that families without a reliable income could still be unable to afford nutritious food for their children.
Trenchard called for expanded practical assistance, early action ahead of foreseeable shocks, and investment in food processing and local agribusinesses to connect farmers with markets and create jobs.
John Aylieff, WFP Country Director in Afghanistan, said hunger and malnutrition were placing increasing pressure on Afghan families while resources to respond were running short.
“This crisis is increasingly being defined by the gap between growing needs and shrinking funding,” Aylieff said, warning that the opportunity to act was closing rapidly.
He added that urgent support could help families get through the winter with dignity, while a lack of assistance could force parents to make impossible choices.
The two UN agencies warned that Afghanistan cannot afford another year of worsening hunger and malnutrition.
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IEA ambassador: Daesh leadership and centers ‘completely’ eliminated in Afghanistan
Gul Hassan Hassan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ambassador to Russia, said on Friday that the group’s leadership and centers had been completely eliminated from Afghan territory.
He made the remarks during a joint security conference in Moscow involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which focused on security issues in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Hassan stressed that the IEA would not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.
He also said the IEA had made significant progress in strengthening security, combating narcotics and boosting the country’s economy over the past five-plus years.
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CSTO chief says IEA has become long-term political actor in Afghanistan
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development.
Talatbek Masadykov, secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has become a long-term political actor in the country, noting that most CSTO member states have intensified contacts with IEA officials.
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development, strengthen social stability and reduce security risks originating from Afghanistan.
He stressed that Afghanistan urgently needs peace, stability and economic development, adding that addressing poverty, drug trafficking, terrorist activities, armed conflicts and other security threats requires pragmatic, coordinated and gradual international engagement with the country.
The CSTO secretary-general also highlighted the importance of closer coordination among the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Masadykov made the remarks during a joint meeting of representatives from the three organizations focused on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
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Lavrov warns of western-backed ‘color revolutions,’ raises concerns over Afghanistan’s regional security
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any country, including Russia’s partners in Central Asia, could become a target of what he described as Western-orchestrated “color revolutions,” while raising concerns about security threats emerging from Afghanistan.
According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Lavrov made the remarks on Friday, October 16, during a conference on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan in Moscow, attended by representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Lavrov said attempts to initiate such movements in several neighbouring countries had already been thwarted.
Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Afghanistan’s Security Legacy
Referring to the two decades of US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan, Lavrov said the consequences of what he described as an unsuccessful occupation would take a long time to overcome.
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any neighboring country, and that no armed group will be permitted to operate.
The meeting was held with the participation of representatives from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
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