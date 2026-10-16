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Kyrgyz President: Afghanistan’s lasting stability requires dialogue, not isolation
The Kyrgyz president also reaffirmed his country’s readiness to maintain close cooperation with all CICA member states.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has described Afghanistan as an important part of Asia’s shared security and cooperation space, stressing that lasting stability in the country requires sustained dialogue, economic recovery and coordinated international efforts rather than isolation or pressure.
According to information released about his remarks, Japarov made the statement during the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Azerbaijan.
The summit, themed “A Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” brought regional security and cooperation to the forefront of discussions among participating countries.
Dialogue and Economic Recovery Key to Afghanistan’s Stability
Japarov emphasized that Afghanistan has an important place in Asia’s broader security framework and that achieving lasting stability requires constructive engagement and coordinated action by regional countries and the international community.
He said that isolating Afghanistan or applying pressure would not, on its own, provide a sustainable path to stability. Instead, continued dialogue and economic recovery should remain central to efforts to address the country’s challenges.
The Kyrgyz president also reaffirmed his country’s readiness to maintain close cooperation with all CICA member states.
Kyrgyzstan Warns Against Escalation in the Middle East
Addressing wider regional and international security concerns, Japarov expressed deep concern over developments in the Middle East and said further expansion of the conflict was unacceptable.
He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in strengthening relations with Palestine.
CICA is an international forum established to promote peace, security and cooperation across Asia. The initiative was proposed by then-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the United Nations General Assembly in October 1992, while its first summit was held in Almaty in 2002.
The forum brings together 28 member states and addresses issues ranging from security and economic cooperation to environmental and humanitarian affairs. Its decisions are made by consensus, and its secretariat is based in Astana, Kazakhstan.
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IEA ambassador: Daesh leadership and centers ‘completely’ eliminated in Afghanistan
Gul Hassan Hassan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ambassador to Russia, said on Friday that the group’s leadership and centers had been completely eliminated from Afghan territory.
He made the remarks during a joint security conference in Moscow involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which focused on security issues in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Hassan stressed that the IEA would not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.
He also said the IEA had made significant progress in strengthening security, combating narcotics and boosting the country’s economy over the past five-plus years.
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CSTO chief says IEA has become long-term political actor in Afghanistan
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development.
Talatbek Masadykov, secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has become a long-term political actor in the country, noting that most CSTO member states have intensified contacts with IEA officials.
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development, strengthen social stability and reduce security risks originating from Afghanistan.
He stressed that Afghanistan urgently needs peace, stability and economic development, adding that addressing poverty, drug trafficking, terrorist activities, armed conflicts and other security threats requires pragmatic, coordinated and gradual international engagement with the country.
The CSTO secretary-general also highlighted the importance of closer coordination among the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Masadykov made the remarks during a joint meeting of representatives from the three organizations focused on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
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Lavrov warns of western-backed ‘color revolutions,’ raises concerns over Afghanistan’s regional security
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any country, including Russia’s partners in Central Asia, could become a target of what he described as Western-orchestrated “color revolutions,” while raising concerns about security threats emerging from Afghanistan.
According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Lavrov made the remarks on Friday, October 16, during a conference on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan in Moscow, attended by representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Lavrov said attempts to initiate such movements in several neighbouring countries had already been thwarted.
Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Afghanistan’s Security Legacy
Referring to the two decades of US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan, Lavrov said the consequences of what he described as an unsuccessful occupation would take a long time to overcome.
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any neighboring country, and that no armed group will be permitted to operate.
The meeting was held with the participation of representatives from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
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