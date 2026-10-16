Kyrgyz President: Afghanistan’s lasting stability requires dialogue, not isolation

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has described Afghanistan as an important part of Asia’s shared security and cooperation space, stressing that lasting stability in the country requires sustained dialogue, economic recovery and coordinated international efforts rather than isolation or pressure.

According to information released about his remarks, Japarov made the statement during the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Azerbaijan.

The summit, themed “A Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” brought regional security and cooperation to the forefront of discussions among participating countries.

Dialogue and Economic Recovery Key to Afghanistan’s Stability

Japarov emphasized that Afghanistan has an important place in Asia’s broader security framework and that achieving lasting stability requires constructive engagement and coordinated action by regional countries and the international community.

He said that isolating Afghanistan or applying pressure would not, on its own, provide a sustainable path to stability. Instead, continued dialogue and economic recovery should remain central to efforts to address the country’s challenges.

The Kyrgyz president also reaffirmed his country’s readiness to maintain close cooperation with all CICA member states.

Kyrgyzstan Warns Against Escalation in the Middle East

Addressing wider regional and international security concerns, Japarov expressed deep concern over developments in the Middle East and said further expansion of the conflict was unacceptable.

He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in strengthening relations with Palestine.

CICA is an international forum established to promote peace, security and cooperation across Asia. The initiative was proposed by then-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the United Nations General Assembly in October 1992, while its first summit was held in Almaty in 2002.

The forum brings together 28 member states and addresses issues ranging from security and economic cooperation to environmental and humanitarian affairs. Its decisions are made by consensus, and its secretariat is based in Astana, Kazakhstan.