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China’s Wang Yi proposes four priorities for Asian cooperation, highlights Afghanistan’s security
Wang said China hopes to strengthen regional coordination on Afghanistan and provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has outlined four proposals to strengthen cooperation among member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), stressing that Afghanistan remains an integral part of Asia’s security.
According to China’s Xinhua News Agency, Wang presented the proposals on Thursday during the seventh CICA summit in Baku, calling for greater regional cooperation in security, economic development, cultural exchanges and global governance.
China Calls for Greater Regional Coordination on Afghanistan
Wang said China hopes to strengthen regional coordination on Afghanistan and provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Afghan people.
He also called on the Afghan government to take concrete measures to eliminate violent terrorist groups operating on its territory, saying such efforts are necessary to achieve lasting peace and stability.
Addressing broader regional challenges, Wang called for political and diplomatic solutions to international disputes, respect for national sovereignty and the continued openness of key maritime routes.
Four Proposals for Regional Cooperation
According to Xinhua, Wang outlined four priorities for advancing cooperation among CICA member states:
Safeguarding peace and stability: Strengthening common security, opposing bloc confrontation and resolving disputes through dialogue and cooperation.
Promoting economic development: Expanding trade and investment, aligning Belt and Road cooperation with national development priorities, and securing transport corridors and critical resources.
Deepening cultural exchanges: Enhancing cooperation in culture, tourism, healthcare, media and people-to-people engagement.
Improving global governance: Strengthening the role of the United Nations and expanding cooperation in digital governance, disaster risk reduction and public health.
Wang also emphasized the importance of respecting countries’ independent choices of development paths and governance models while strengthening collective efforts to address shared challenges.
His remarks underscore China’s call for stronger regional engagement on Afghanistan, where security cooperation, humanitarian assistance and long-term stability remain important issues for neighboring countries and the wider Asian region.
These meetings are taking place at a time when the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized the necessity of having an Afghan representative present at regional meetings concerning the country, and has called for Afghanistan’s formal membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
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IEA ambassador: Daesh leadership and centers ‘completely’ eliminated in Afghanistan
Gul Hassan Hassan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) ambassador to Russia, said on Friday that the group’s leadership and centers had been completely eliminated from Afghan territory.
He made the remarks during a joint security conference in Moscow involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which focused on security issues in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Hassan stressed that the IEA would not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.
He also said the IEA had made significant progress in strengthening security, combating narcotics and boosting the country’s economy over the past five-plus years.
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CSTO chief says IEA has become long-term political actor in Afghanistan
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development.
Talatbek Masadykov, secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), has said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has become a long-term political actor in the country, noting that most CSTO member states have intensified contacts with IEA officials.
Masadykov said CSTO member states have stepped up bilateral engagement with the IEA authorities in Kabul to promote economic development, strengthen social stability and reduce security risks originating from Afghanistan.
He stressed that Afghanistan urgently needs peace, stability and economic development, adding that addressing poverty, drug trafficking, terrorist activities, armed conflicts and other security threats requires pragmatic, coordinated and gradual international engagement with the country.
The CSTO secretary-general also highlighted the importance of closer coordination among the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Masadykov made the remarks during a joint meeting of representatives from the three organizations focused on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
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Lavrov warns of western-backed ‘color revolutions,’ raises concerns over Afghanistan’s regional security
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any country, including Russia’s partners in Central Asia, could become a target of what he described as Western-orchestrated “color revolutions,” while raising concerns about security threats emerging from Afghanistan.
According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Lavrov made the remarks on Friday, October 16, during a conference on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan in Moscow, attended by representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Lavrov said attempts to initiate such movements in several neighbouring countries had already been thwarted.
Lavrov Raises Concerns Over Afghanistan’s Security Legacy
Referring to the two decades of US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan, Lavrov said the consequences of what he described as an unsuccessful occupation would take a long time to overcome.
He also warned that radical groups were seeking to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to expand threats towards Central Asia and Russia.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly stated that Afghan territory will not be used against any neighboring country, and that no armed group will be permitted to operate.
The meeting was held with the participation of representatives from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
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