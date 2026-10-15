IEA calls on UNAMA to base its reports on facts

Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, has called on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to base its assessments on accurate information and objective facts in response to the mission’s latest report.

Fitrat said the report described the detention of some individuals by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice and other official institutions of the Islamic Emirate as “arbitrary.” However, he claimed that these detentions were carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations to prevent acts deemed contrary to Sharia and to reform individuals.

The deputy spokesperson added that governments in various countries also carry out such detentions.

He also questioned why UNAMA’s report had not mentioned the efforts and achievements of various Islamic Emirate institutions in providing assistance to the public, accommodating returning migrants, preventing security threats, making political progress, and implementing major economic projects with humanitarian dimensions.

Criticizing UNAMA’s approach, Fitrat said that instead of working to bring Afghanistan and the international community closer together and resolve misunderstandings, the mission was engaged in what he described as “propaganda against the system” and seeking to portray

Afghanistan negatively. He said this approach was inconsistent with the principle of neutrality that the mission is expected to uphold.