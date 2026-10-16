IEA leader urges students to pursue religious knowledge for faith, not worldly positions

The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, has stressed the importance of religious education, sincerity, humility and respect for teachers in a speech at the Jihadi Madrasa in Kandahar, urging students to continue their studies and share their knowledge with others.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, released details of the speech, saying Akhundzada addressed the gathering on Thursday afternoon, the third of Jumada al-Awwal 1448 in the Islamic calendar.

Emphasis on Religious Education and Social Reform

According to Fitrat, Akhundzada described knowledge as an attribute of Allah and said acquiring knowledge brings people closer to Allah and helps them attain spiritual perfection.

He said education and the pursuit of knowledge were necessary to eliminate corruption and promote reform in society, adding that religious scholars and the public should continue religious education and teaching to preserve the faith.

Akhundzada also described religious scholars as heirs of the prophets, saying religious rulings, decisions and Islamic law are conveyed to the public through scholars, who also play a role in reforming society.

Warning Against Pursuing Worldly Status Through Education

According to the deputy spokesperson’s account, Akhundzada urged students to acquire knowledge with the intention of understanding and practising their religion rather than seeking social recognition, status or worldly privileges.

He said religious knowledge should be pursued for practical application and that students had a responsibility to pass their knowledge on to others.

He also described knowledge as a trust that must not be concealed, urging students to communicate religious teachings to the public under all circumstances.

Students Urged to Respect Teachers and Continue Learning

Akhundzada called on students not to abandon their studies and to continue working to expand their knowledge. He also warned against arrogance and pride when learning from others.

He encouraged students to attend jurisprudential and academic gatherings after graduation, saying such meetings provide opportunities to exchange knowledge and learn from one another.

Addressing students’ future responsibilities, he urged them not to focus on worldly positions and described their current period of study as a time of testing that requires caution.

He also stressed the importance of respecting teachers, urging students to treat them with great respect, remain humble, value their religious schools and fellow students, and pay close attention to school regulations.